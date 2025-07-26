Nottingham Forest Receive ‘Huge Boost’ in Morgan Gibbs-White Saga in Blow to Spurs
Nottingham Forest are pursuing a new deal for Morgan Gibbs-White after the club accused Tottenham Hotspur of an illegal approach earlier this summer transfer window.
Forest are in talks with the 27-year-old over a new deal, The Athletic reports. Gibbs-White, an England international, starred for Nuno Espírito Santo's team last season en route to European football qualification. Tottenham Hotspur, among other Premier League clubs, were interested in signing Gibbs-White earlier this month, but Forest accused the Europa League champions of an “illegal approach” for the player.
Forest considered legal action with reports coloring the club enraged by the process.
Among Forest‘s overall feelings toward the matter were complaints with how the north London club became privy to certain information like a £60 million ($81.5 million) release clause. Gibbs-White was scheduled to undergo a medical, The Athletic wrote, back on July 10, but the legal process has seemingly derailed any chance of Thomas Frank recruiting Gibbs-White in his first season at Spurs. A major blow given the perception of signing both Mohammed Kudus and Gibbs-White would‘ve been significant reinforcements and support for Frank succeeding Ange Postecoglou.
For most of the season, Forest were squarely in the top four conversation. A couple of poor results in the run-in relegated them to the UEFA Conference League play-off, but last season saw Forest take a major step forward in their progression. Keeping Gibbs-White appears a major boon given the club parted ways with Anthony Elanga earlier in the window with the Swede joining Newcastle United.
Gibbs-White, first joining Nottingham Forest in 2022 from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The England international has scored 18 goals in 112 appearances providing another 28. Last season in the Premier League, he had 17 goal contributions (seven goals, 10 assists).
The player reportedly has joined Nottingham Forest in Portugal for preseason.