Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The City Ground will be the venue to an East Midlands derby on Sunday afternoon, as Nottingham Forest take on Leicester City.
This may not be the East Midlands Derby, but these two clubs aren't particularly fond of one another and Leicester supporters will hope their team can disrupt Forest's Champions League hopes further this weekend.
The Foxes will be playing in the Championship next season, but they did score a rare Premier League victory last weekend as they beat bottom-of-the-table Southampton 2-0. Ruud van Nistelrooy's side are now a point adrift of Ipswich Town in 18th, although usurping the Tractor Boys before the season draws to a close counts for very little now.
Sunday's bout is simply a must-win for the hosts if they're to return to Europe's premier club competition. Forest once looked well set for a top-five finish and a spot in next season's Champions League, but an indifferent run of form means they now occupy sixth place.
They've lost back-to-back home games and were held to a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace last time out. Still, they could end the weekend in fourth should results go their way.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to Sunday's Premier League clash.
What Time Does Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester Kick-Off?
- Location: Nottingham, England
- Stadium: City Ground
- Date: Sunday, 11 May
- Kick-off Time: 14:15 BST / 09:15 ET / 06:15 PT
- Referee: Tony Harrington
- VAR: Peter Bankes
Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Nottingham Forest: 3 wins
- Leicester: 1 win
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Leicester 1-3 Nottingham Forest (October 25, 2024) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Nottingham Forest
Leicester
Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest - 05/05/25
Leicester 2-0 Southampton - 03/05/25
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Brentford - 01/05/25
Wolves 3-0 Leicester - 26/04/25
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Man City - 27/04/24
Leicester 0-1 Liverpool - 20/04/25
Tottenham 1-2 Nottingham Forest - 21/04/25
Brighton 2-2 Leicester - 12/04/24
Nottingham Forest 0- - 12/04/25
Leicester 0-3 Newcastle - 07/04/25
How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
Canada
fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 5 Canada
Mexico
Tubi Mexico
Nottingham Forest Team News
Murillo picked up a knock after scoring at Selhurst Park on Monday night, but Nuno Espirito Santo has said there's a chance his star defender features this weekend. The Brazilian has been involved in Forest training ahead of Leicester's visit.
Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to miss out again on Sunday due to a hamstring injury, but the winger should return before the end of the season.
Danilo could return to Forest's midfield, replacing Ibrahim Sangare, while Jota Silva may make a rare Premier League start in Hudson-Odoi's absence.
Nottingham Forest Predicted Lineup vs. Leicester
Forest predicted lineup vs. Leicester (4-2-3-1): Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Danilo, Dominguez; Jota, Gibbs-White, Elanga; Wood.
Leicester Team News
Leicester are without starting goalkeeper Mads Hermansen for the remainder of the season, while Stephy Mavididi, Bobby De Cordova Reid and Ricardo Pereira are unlikely to feature again this term.
Harry Souttar is also absent, although the Australian international has barely feature for the Foxes under Van Nistelrooy. The Dutch boss will hope to welcome Facundo Buonanotte back from a concussion this weekend.
Abdul Fatawu has stepped up his recovery from an ACL tear as of late, but the winger will likely be preserved for the start of pre-season. He'll play a key role in Leicester's promotion charge next season.
Leicester Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest
Leicester predicted lineup vs. Forest (4-2-3-1): Stolarczyk; Justin, Coady, Faes, Thomas; Ndidi, Soumare; McAteer, El Khannouss, Ayew; Vardy.
Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester Score Prediction
This is a must-win for the hosts, who are aiming to return to winning ways on home soil.
Leicester's victory over Southampton doesn't change all that much. They're still poor and missing a couple of core players this weekend. Expect Forest's stern defence to return to their stoutest form against the Foxes here, laying the foundations for a trademark victory laden with counter-attacking brilliance.
The visitors, in short, haven't got the capacity to slow Forest down in transition.