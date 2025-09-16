NWSL Matchday 21 Power Rankings: Gotham Rise with Jaedyn Shaw's Dream Debut
By the middle of August, NJ/NY Gotham FC was shockingly defeated at home by the Houston Dash and was in danger of slipping out of the playoff places. Nothing was going their way.
Now, four games and three wins later, the team looks transformed. Gotham made it three consecutive wins after a 2–0 victory away to the San Diego Wave on Friday night, and it was new star signing Jaedyn Shaw who came off the bench to score on her debut to punctuate the three points.
Gotham have gone from being overdependent on Golden Boot leader Esther González to now having plenty of attacking options. The arrival of Shaw, combined with the return to fitness of Gabi Portilho, Rose Lavelle and Midge Purce, has this team humming. The Manhattan skyline is the limit.
Gotham scored four goals in the five games before this three-match winning streak, with González netting two of those. Since then, Gotham has scored seven goals in the last three games, and González has scored just one. From worrying about making the playoffs to now having the No. 3 seed in their sights. Gotham are rising.
Here are your NWSL power rankings after Matchday 20.
14. Bay FC (4-10-6) [Previous: 14]
All things considered, it's not a terrible result for Bay. A 1–1 win on a big away trip to Florida against the reigning champions is nothing to turn your nose up at. Of course, Bay FC are still on a nine-game winless streak going back to June, and it looks like the end of the season and a new year can't come soon enough. Still, another brilliant headed goal for Racheal Kundananji.
13. Utah Royals (3-11-6) [Previous: 13]
Well, well, well, just as the season looks almost over, the Utah Royals appear ready to find themselves. A well-earned 2-0 home win over the Houston Dash featured a third goal in as many games for captain Paige Monaghan. Suddenly, Utah looks organized and able to find moments of quality. It's too little, too late, for 2025, but a nice uptick in performances nonetheless.
12. Angel City (6-9-5) [Previous: 10]
The Alyssa Thompson transfer to Chelsea still feels like the momentum shift of the season for Angel City, who also feel like a team waiting for 2026 despite still being in the hunt for the playoffs. Chance creation felt like it is at an all-time low in last weekend's 2–1 loss to the North Carolina Courage. ACFC took just seven shots in that one, three shots combined for the forwards Riley Tiernan and Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir. Although, some credit to Jónsdóttir, who scored her first NWSL goal since joining the club in July. She really needed that.
11. North Carolina Courage (6-7-7) [Previous: 12]
A first win since firing manager Sean Nahas has the Courage's playoff hopes alive once more. Manaka Matsukubo scored another sensational goal, showcasing exquisite technique and strength to shield the ball. Matsukubo feels like she could be an MVP finalist or in the NWSL's Best XI at the end of the year. However, overall, it's hard to imagine the Courage will have enough to get to the postseason.
10. Chicago Stars (2-9-9) [Previous: 11]
A 1–1 tie with the Portland Thorns keeps the Chicago Stars undefeated since the summer break. However, the Stars have only won once in that seven-game stretch. The most impressive thing about the Stars is their relentless ability to fight back in games. Yet again, Chicago came from a goal down to get a result. Bea Franklin got the equalizer and almost had the winning goal in the 90th minute, were it not for a big save from Mackenzie Arnold. Chicago keeps moving forward.
9. Seattle Reign (7-6-6) [Previous: 9]
No result yet for the Seattle Reign, who were tied at 0–0 when Savannah DeMelo collapsed on the pitch, and the game was rightly suspended to be completed on Tuesday night. (DeMelo released a statement confirming that she is waiting on test results.)
8. Houston Dash (6-9-5) [Previous: 7]
The Houston Dash's fine run of form came to an end in Utah with a 2–0 loss to the Royals. This was a dip in performance levels for Houston across the board. From goalkeeper Jane Campbell's positioning to defensive organization on set pieces. Playoff hopes are still alive, but the Dash will need to rejuvenate their chances and goals from their forwards.
7. Portland Thorns (8-6-6) [Previous: 6]
A record-breaking weekend for Olivia Moultrie, who became the first teenager to reach 14 goals in the NWSL before turning 20 tomorrow. Moultrie scored a stunning free kick to open the scoring in Chicago, with no significant chances coming until Reilyn Turner missed an opportunity to win the game in second-half stoppage time. The Thorns have been a great attacking team this year and can't have too many low-production games like this.
6. Racing Louisville (7-7-5) [Previous: 4]
The most important news from Louisville right now is that DeMelo is awake and in good spirits at a local hospital, surrounded by family, loved ones and medical staff, and is undergoing testing to determine what occurred Sunday. Credit to the medical staff and the emergency services at Lumen Field for being on hand to tackle a scary medical incident.
5. Orlando Pride (8-7-5) [Previous: 5]
The good news for Orlando is a first start and a first assist for the NWSL's most expensive player of all time, Lizbeth Jacqueline Ovalle. On the face of it, the 1–1 home draw with Bay won't inspire too much confidence, but the Pride were much the better team and probably would have won if they had a better center forward to take chances. Ally Watt scored an impressive header, but this is a team figuring out life without the injured Barbra Banda.
4. San Diego Wave (8-6-6) [Previous: 3]
Another home defeat for San Diego, who are in freefall. The 2–0 loss to Gotham showcased the worst aspects of the Wave, which is possession without threat. Holding 61% possession turned into just two shots on target and 0.8 expected goals. It is looking easier and easier to game plan for San Diego's patterns of play. Not unlike Orlando, this team needs a center forward to make things happen in the box.
3. NJ/NY Gotham FC (8-6-6) [Previous: 8]
The biggest jump up the Power Rankings this season. Gotham is back. General manager Yael Averbuch West made a bold move by spending $1.25 million on Jaedyn Shaw, but the early returns show that it could absolutely pay off in a big way for Gotham. The 20-year-old looked lighter on Friday night, ready to focus on her soccer and make a deep run into the playoffs. A team to watch.
2. Washington Spirit (10-4-6) [Previous: 2]
Even with the likes of Gotham FC climbing, it is fair to say that the top two feel like they have broken away from the rest of the pack. A 0–0 tie for the 10-player Spirit away to the Kansas City Current is a good result, and leaves plenty of intrigue for when these two teams potentially meet again in the playoffs. Hal Hershfelt will serve a suspension after her red card, but the Spirit's squad depth is much improved.
1. Kansas City Current (16-2-2) [Previous: 1]
Some love for the Kansas City Current's defense. Eight straight shutouts now for the Current and an NWSL record-tying 13th shutout of the 2025 season. It is so hard to break down this team when they are so well organized out of possession, with every player focused on their role. From Temwa Chawinga at the very front to Lorena in between the posts, this is a squad in harmony. This weekend wasn't the best Current performance of the season, but rarely did they look under pressure against one of the few other elite teams in the NWSL.