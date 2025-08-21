Orlando Pride Sign Mexico Star in World-Record Transfer for Women’s Soccer
Orlando Pride have completed the signing of Mexican forward Lizbeth Ovalle in what is now the most expensive transfer in women’s soccer history.
The reigning NWSL champions confirmed the record-breaking acquisition just four days before the Secondary Transfer Window closes. Ovalle inked a two-year contract with the Pride, with an option to extend the deal through 2028.
The Athletic report Ovalle made the move from Mexican outfit Tigres in a deal worth $1.5 million (£1.1 million). The fee eclipses the record set by Canadian forward Olivia Smith, who joined Arsenal for $1.3 million (£1 million) in July.
Ovalle’s move also smashed the Pride’s club-record transfer, which previously belonged to Barbara Banda. Orlando paid $740,000 to bring the former Shanghai Shengli forward to the NWSL.
“We are deeply committed to building championship-caliber teams year after year and this landmark signing is a reflection of that focus,” said Orlando Pride Owner and Chairman Mark Wilf in a club statement.
“Jacquie is a world-class talent and a proven winner, and her arrival in Orlando marks another step on our journey to position the Pride among the elite clubs in global women’s soccer. We’re proud to lead the way in investing in the women’s game, not just for today’s success, but to shape the future of the sport for generations to come,” Wilf added.
Ovalle spent her entire career at Tigres and departs as the club’s all-time leading goalscorer. The 25-year-old recorded 136 goals and 103 assists in 294 appearances for Las Amazonas, helping the team win six Liga MX Feminil titles in her eight-year stint.
The forward also stars for her country. Ovalle has 81 international caps to her name and played a pivotal role in Mexico’s gold medal-winning campaign at the 2023 Pan American Games.
“I’m very happy to join Orlando Pride,” said Ovalle. “I’m coming with the clear objective of winning titles and leaving a mark with the club. I’m ready to give it my all and help Orlando Pride continue to be a leading team.”
The Mexico international will feature in the Liga MX Femenil Duelo de Estrellas (All-Star Game), on Friday, Aug. 22 before she makes the move to Orlando.
The pressure will be on Ovalle to help the Pride win back-to-back NWSL Championships. The Florida-based outfit currently sit third in the standings through 16 games, trailing the KC Current and San Diego Wave.