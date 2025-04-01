NWSL Power Rankings: Kansas City Current Chase the Summit on Matchday 3
As the National Women's Soccer League heads into an international break, the dust is settling on the first chapter of the 2025 season.
Through three weeks, there have been some surprise renewed challengers who struggled in '24 (the San Diego Wave and the Houston Dash). However, just the top three teams in the standings (Orlando Pride, Kansas City Current and Washington Spirit) have multiple wins.
In Week 3, Racing Louisville and Angel City got their first wins to boost their respective outlooks. That leaves five teams still winless until at least Week 4: North Carolina Courage, Portland Thorns, Gotham FC, Utah Royals and Chicago Stars.
The biggest statement is that we keep seeing perfection at the top of the Power Rankings. At the moment, it looks like last year's top four has been whittled down to a top two. Who will win the power struggle between the Current and the Pride?
NWSL Power Rankings After Matchday 3
14. Chicago Stars (03-0) [Previous: 14]
Summer transfer windows can do wonders for NWSL teams (look at Utah last season), and it already feels like the Stars could be targeting some future moves to help their underwhelming start to the year. Seeing Ludmila trying to make runs, receive and play passes, but her teammates not reading the play was highly frustrating. Chicago feels anchored to the bottom.
13. Portland Thorns (0-1-2) [Previous: 13]
What a penalty save by Mackenzie Arnold to earn the draw and the clean sheet—her first-ever with the Thorns since joining the club in July. The Thorns are working hard to try and make things happen and lead the NWSL for shots taken with 51. But the tactical shape of the team and many inexperienced players still adapting lower Portland's ranking. Twenty-year-old Caiya Hanks starting up front with 22-year-old Reilyn Turner was a nice twist.
12. Utah Royals (0-1-2) [Previous: 10]
The Royals' week started with defender Tatumn Milazzo tearing her ACL and finished with a 3–0 defeat to the Current. For a team with so much hope in the offseason, dark clouds are appearing. Of course, Kansas City is one of the toughest places to go. Losing there shouldn't be too surprising. Aisha Solórzano was an unused substitute this past weekend, which wasn't fun. Head coach Jimmy Coenraets has made one change to his back line in every match so far. There's still some tinkering going on here. Utah ranks last in expected goal difference (–3.5) and that is troubling.
11. Racing Louisville (1-1-1) [Previous: 11]
A huge first win of the season for Louisville, but we're pumping the breaks on moving the team up the Power Rankings for now. Beating Chicago 1–0 isn't a huge achievement in this league right now. All that being said, some of the underlying numbers are good for Racing. The team ranks second for expected goals (5.0), and sixth for expected goals against (3.2). The chances are coming; they're just not converting. Louisville has created eight big chances this year but scored just one of those.
10. Seattle Reign (1-1-1) [Previous: 8]
No team has moved around more in the Power Rankings than the Reign. It is really hard to get a feel for this squad. Laura Harvey has them looking somewhat organized, but there aren't enough threats. Ji So-yun scored a penalty at the weekend but is overall looking sluggish given the NWSL's pace. Just one player had a non-penalty expected goals of over 0.1, and that was substitute Nérilia Mondésir (0.3).
9. North Carolina Courage (0-1-2) [Previous: 6]
If Jaedyn Shaw tucks away her penalty, then the Courage likely go back to Cary, N.C., with three very valuable points. But that didn't happen and Sean Nahas's team are still winless. Chance creation issues linger and Ashley Sanchez and Shaw still haven't found their flow. However, a first NWSL start for left-footed Japanese midfielder Shinomi Koyama was a bright point. Koyama completed 92% of her passes, and had the second-most shot-creating actions of any player (four).
8. Houston Dash (1-1-1) [Previous: 7]
Fabrice Gautrat's Dash had been one of the most intriguing teams of the opening two weeks and perhaps they were due a bit of a drop-off. Last weekend against Gotham was a bit oblique. Three total shots and the lowest expected goals (0.11) recorded by any team this season. Houston did manage to achieve its first shutout, but it came with a destructive mindset. There's so much to like about this team, it is fine to see up and down weeks this early in its development.
7. Angel City (1-0-2) [Previous: 12]
After three weeks, Los Angeles leads the NWSL in touches in the opposition box with 92. There's a real aggressive verticality to this team that loves to get up the pitch fast by pressing, dribbling and taking risks. Talking of speed, no one seems to have figured out how to cover Alyssa Thompson. The hometown hero has also improved her shooting and scored another terrific goal. Her sister, Gisele, also put in her best performance of the season so far against Seattle. Things continue to look up.
6. San Diego Wave (1-1-1) [Previous: 9]
The Wave pushed Orlando hard and very nearly came away with a notable draw. Special mention goes to Nigerian U-20 international Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, who scored as a substitute with her first-ever touch in the NWSL. San Diego still feels like a club with issues to solve, but the young talent on the roster is highly promising.
5. Bay FC (1-1-1) [Previous: 5]
Even with a defeat in the nation's capital, there was a lot to like about Bay's performance. In the second half, it was all Bay, with the Spirit not taking a single shot between minutes 35 and 90. Two disallowed goals could have changed the story. Kiki Pickett is becoming more and more essential for this team's style. While Taylor Huff is starting to get an eye for goal.
4. NJ/NY Gotham FC (0-1-2) [Previous: 4]
Heartbreaking stuff for Gotham, who had to watch captain Tierna Davidson leave Friday's match in tears with a knee injury. The full extent of the injury is yet to be confirmed. Gotham is down to five active defenders with reinforcements needed. Albeit in the trusted Jess Carter or veteran Mandy Freeman, there is a reliable option to flex into the middle of the defense. There's still enough organization and cohesion to resist the urge to move the team down the Power Rankings. Joint-last for goals scored (one) is an eye sore.
3. Washington Spirit (2-1-0) [Previous: 3]
A big weekend for the Spirit even if they can't improve their spot in the Power Rankings. Considering all the injuries in the squad, a somewhat comfortable 2–0 win over Bay is impressive. Things are trending in the right direction. Ashley Hatch is now the joint-leading goalscorer in the NWSL, with three, and Trinity Rodman made her first start of the season. The new back-three/back-five formation has created a new passing dynamic for this group, too. As proven by the 22 passes before Hatch's opening goal.
2. Kansas City Current (3-0-0) [Previous: 2]
It's so difficult to choose the top spot this week. The NWSL is blessed with two truly exceptional teams, and the Current is almost at the summit. Temwa Chawinga, Michelle Cooper and Debinha all scored at the weekend; each now is tied at the top of the NWSL in goal involvements with three. What an incredible, fastbreak attacking team. KC looks hungry.
1. Orlando Pride (3-0-0) [Previous: 1]
Holding onto the top spot is the Pride. Call me old-fashioned, but Orlando still has that je ne sais pas. One could point to the Pride only getting a narrow win over San Diego this week, but that is a sign that they know how to win in different ways. If these rankings were built on trust to get a result, Seb Hines' team would still be the most trustworthy winners. Their shutout streak may be over, but this is still the best backline in the league.