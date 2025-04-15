NWSL Power Rankings: Gotham Are Back, Angel City Rise on Matchday 4
The elite teams in the National Women's Soccer League keep winning and the rest of the league is becoming a fascinating and chaotic blur.
At the top, the Orlando Pride and Kansas City Current made it four wins from four to start 2025, with Angel City the only other team still undefeated.
At the bottom, Matchday 4 saw the first wins of the season for the Portland Thorns, Chicago Stars and NJ/NY Gotham FC. That means the Utah Royals and the North Carolina Courage are the final two teams still waiting for a first win of the season.
Outside of the top three or four places, it feels like almost any of these teams could be ranked 14th to sixth. Gotham feels like the big winner after being highly rated but not showing it in the first three weeks. While Angel City is flirting with being a contender.
Let's get to the power rankings.
NWSL Power Rankings After Matchday 4
14. Chicago Stars (1-3-0) [Previous: 14]
There was a skillful brace for Ludmila, two fantastic assists for Jameese Joseph and a big first win of the season on the road to Bay FC. The game was perfect for the Stars, who we know can grind once they go ahead under head coach Lorne Donaldson. Up 2–0 up by halftime, Chicago held on for 2–1. A massive sigh of relief, and plenty of kudos, but not enough to move Chicago up the rankings just yet.
13. Utah Royals (0-2-2) [Previous: 12]
Zero shots and just two completed passes for Aisha Solórzano before she was taken off at halftime in the 1–0 defeat to Portland on Friday. The Royals have to get more out of the Guatemalan forward. The team didn't look comfortable possessing the ball in its own third and was punished again. A big game against Chicago next week looms.
12. Racing Louisville (1-2-1) [Previous: 11]
Defensively, Racing held firm in the first half against the Spirit despite only seeing 31% of the ball. It's hard to fault this team for the effort. Kayla Fischer, one of the least flashy forwards to start in this league, took five shots and won 10 of her 19 duels. But the squad feels outmatched right now. Louisville needs more minutes for Uchenna Kanu when she's fully fit.
11. Portland Thorns (1-1-2) [Previous: 13]
Another team that is tasting victory for the first time this season after a 1–0 smash-and-grab in Utah. It was wild that Reilyn Turner wasn't in the XI at the beginning of the season, and her second goal of the season last weekend should cement her spot. The return of Bella Bixby in goal could be huge for this team. The options in the squad are improving, but let's not get carried away just yet. Portland is undefeated in three games now.
10. North Carolina Courage (0-2-2) [Previous: 9]
The concerns keep mounting in North Carolina. The biggest one is that it is really hard to see where the goals are coming from. Ashley Sanchez and Jaedyn Shaw continue to disappoint, with just one touch in the box between them in Sunday's 3–1 defeat to Gotham. There's a good coach and some quality players at the Courage, but it all feels so flat at the moment.
9. Houston Dash (1-2-1) [Previous: 8]
Another frustrating defeat for the injury-hit Dash, who overall are looking like a competitive team. Houston is making too many individual errors and falling asleep in certain moments. However, individual errors are fixable. The first two goals in the 3–1 loss to Angel City were long-range strikes, and then, with the Dash chasing for an equalizer at 2–1, they got burned by the incomparable Alyssa Thompson. The good news is that Yazmeen Ryan got a neatly threaded assist, her first with the team.
8. Seattle Reign (1-2-1) [Previous: 10]
About as good of a defeat as you can have in the NWSL. Seattle's narrow 1–0 loss to Orlando was maybe its best-attacking performance of the season so far. Statistically, it was the most shots (13) and expected goals (1.8) in a single game for the Reign in 2025. Rookie Maddie Dahlien did everything but put the ball in the back of the net. And the long-awaited debut for Lynn Williams was a huge boost. Her link-up and stretch play at center forward offered hope.
7. San Diego Wave (1-2-1) [Previous: 6]
What is San Diego's ceiling? After consecutive defeats with low chance creation to the two best teams in the NWSL (Orlando and Kansas City), there's an element of the Wave coming back down to Earth. This team looks like they'll be in the mix for playoffs but isn't ready to challenge at the very top. Nineteen-year-old Chiamaka Okwuchukwu didn't shine on her first start and perhaps needs a few more weeks coming in off the bench.
6. Bay FC (1-2-1) [Previous: 5]
Another team that is stuck in the NWSL's middle class. Bay's second defeat of the season was similar to its first, going down 2–0 right before halftime and then throwing a lot at the opponent (68% possession) but struggling for chances in the second half. A first professional goal for Caroline Conti was a bright spot, but this past weekend will sting for Bay because no one wants to lose to the NWSL's last-placed team. However, with all the other teams around them also stuttering, there wasn't a big reason to push Bay down the rankings.
5. Angel City (2-0-2) [Previous: 7]
The biggest movers in the power rankings, over the past two weeks, Angel City have rocketed from 12th to fifth. Some may even ask: Should Los Angeles be even higher? A 3–1 win on the road in hot Texas temperatures is a big feather in the cap for interim head coach Sam Laity and his young squad. Alyssa Thompson is now up to three goals and an assist this season, which is tied for the most goal involvements in the league. All seven of ACFC's goals have been scored by players under 23 years old this season. Exciting times.
4. NJ/NY Gotham FC (1-1-2) [Previous: 4]
Some serious vindication for not dropping Gotham down the power rankings over the past few weeks. Despite putting up some really poor attacking numbers to start the season, Gotham exploded into life Sunday in a 3–1 win over the Courage. In a player of the match performance, Esther scored twice and attempted nine shots with six hitting the target. The return of Midge Purce after 385 days out with an ACL injury was another bonus. So too was Geyse making her debut. Gotham is back.
3. Washington Spirit (3-1-0) [Previous: 3]
Give the players and the coaching staff so much credit for consistently rotating this team, managing matches and spreading the minutes. Three substitutions at halftime by managerJonatan Giráldez flipped the match on its head, with Leicy Santos coming into the game and scoring a ludicrous free kick and Trinity Rodman racing around in her 45-minute cameo. Another big match against the Orlando Pride looms next weekend. Can the Spirit go higher in the power rankings?
2. Kansas City Current (4-0-0) [Previous: 2]
A business-like win for Kansas City on a long road trip to San Diego. This was a vintage counterattacking performance where the Current didn't need the ball. Very happy to soak up pressure, and let the Wave keep the ball in their half, the Current broke quickly and made it count with a slick volley from Debinha early and then a cool penalty from Lo'eau LaBonta. Things look easy for the Current. This team is dialed in.
1. Orlando Pride (4-0-0) [Previous: 1]
No change at the top, the reigning champions are still the team to beat after a 1–0 victory in Seattle. Another narrow win, reminiscent of the 2–1 in San Diego. Orlando's squad is so on the same page, the shape and the movement are exquisite, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Some goalkeeping brilliance, a marquee save by Anna Moorhouse from close range, helped secure the three points. The bad news is that midfielder Summer Yates appears to be injured after getting hurt, assisting Barbra Banda on the match-winning goal.