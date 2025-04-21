NWSL Power Rankings: KC Current Shine Brightest After Matchday 5
And then there was one. After five weeks, the Kansas City Current are the last remaining undefeated team in the National Women's Soccer League.
Even better than not tasting defeat, the Current are also perfect with five wins at the top of the standings. Manager Vlatko Andonovski couldn't ask for more from his immaculate squad. Things are going so well that Lo LaBonta is performing fouetté en tournant in her cleats after she scores.
The Current's bump coincides with Orlando Pride losing at home (which almost never happens), and Angel City also getting their first defeat via the hands of a red-hot NJ/NY Gotham FC.
The NWSL is starting to take shape. It still feels muddy in the middle, but the elite group at the top has definitely crystallized both in the Power Rankings and in the standings.
NWSL Power Rankings After Matchday 5
14. Chicago Stars (1-4-0) [Previous: 14]
A 90th-minute penalty kick is an incredibly bitter way to fall 1–0 on the road. Chicago wasn't great by any means in Utah, but the team didn't deserve to lose. In midfield, Julia Grosso, Maitane Lopez and Bea Franklin provide a lot of blocks and breakups in play. But the Stars need more creative factors than just Jameese Joseph to help seek out spacing options for Ludmila. The Stars still feel like they're stuck in last place, even if they're dragging teams closer to their level.
13. Utah Royals (1-2-2) [Previous: 13]
Even with a first win of the season, it felt premature to move the Royals up the Power Rankings. Ally Sentnor's penalty kick in the dying moments wasn't enough to make a case that this team should be higher. The 21-year-old's first goal of the season was also Utah's only shot on goal on Friday. The Royals picked up Cece Kizer on a free transfer last week to try and add to their squad, which has been depleted by injuries. Can they hit the intensity they showed at the end of 2024?
12. Racing Louisville (1-3-1) [Previous: 12]
Another team with concerning squad depth. Louisville's starting XI with Katie O'Kane, Sarah Weber and Kayla Fischer feels like it has the lowest ceiling in the league. A 4–1 defeat (1.4 expected goals) felt harsh for a team that is working hard for its coach. But the NWSL is brutal, and the quality that the Wave had on the other side of the pitch from Racing was much higher. Once they get healthy, things could improve.
11. North Carolina Courage (0-3-2) [Previous: 10]
Oh dear. Rock bottom of the standings and the only winless team left in the NWSL. There's still some benefit of the doubt keeping the Courage higher in the Power Rankings than perhaps they might otherwise be. Sean Nahas is a well-thought-of coach. He has established a history of being a top-half team with a distinct style of play. But is that style of play working? Clearly not right now. Ashley Sanchez was dropped for this match after some poor performances, but many of the attackers in this group are failing to impress.
10. Portland Thorns (1-2-2) [Previous: 11]
The Thorns aren't playing incredible soccer, but they're creating chances and taking shots, which is something. The Thorns actually lead the NWSL in big chances created this season with nine, but are tied last for goals scored with three. The team's goals minus expected goals is also a league worst minus-5.1. So, if this team can start finishing their chances, maybe things will change. There's a lot to like about Olivia Moultrie and Hina Sugita's creativity, even if they weren't at their best in the weekend's narrow 1–0 loss to Seattle.
9. Houston Dash (1-3-1) [Previous: 9]
Manager Fabrice Gautrat set his team up to be very defensive with a back-five on the road in Kansas City. And, who can blame him? For about 20 minutes, the plan looked okay, but once the Current scored on a LaBonta penalty, this one felt like game over. Last weekend was not a great showing for Houston, who initially wanted to release the ball long for Messiah Bright and Yazmeen Ryan to chase. This is still a team finding its feet, formation and identity.
8. Bay FC (2-2-1) [Previous: 6]
Bay doesn't score bad goals. Bangers only. Kiki Pickett's latest stunning strike from outside the box was the goal of the weekend, and crucially the winning goal in a somewhat easy 1–0 win away to North Carolina. Now, is this sustainable? Bay has yet to score an open-play goal from inside the box this season. Technically gifted but improbable strikes won't last forever. And, shutouts against the Courage right now aren't worth that much either. Manager Albertin Montoya doesn't quite seem to know his best XI yet. Bay is competing without hitting its potential. That's not a bad spot to be in. Room to grow.
7. Seattle Reign (2-2-1) [Previous: 8]
The Cascadia bragging rights will taste incredibly sweet for Seattle. The only upsetting thing is that there were only 7,609 at the 1–0 win over Portland. Maddie Dahlien's neatly taken, first-ever professional goal was another boost. This team looks so much better with Nérilia Mondésir and Lynn Biyendolo in the lineup. Perhaps most importantly, a first clean sheet of the season and the first since Aug. 25 (14 games ago).
6. San Diego Wave (2-2-1) [Previous: 7]
After five weeks, Delphine Cascarino leads the NWSL in goal contributions (two goals and three assists). The Frenchwoman has to be in the early MVP conversations; she's clinical, direct and one beat ahead of her defender almost the entire time. The Wave is sneakily leading the league in possession, 59.9%, but not in shots (51, eighth) or touches in the opposition box (105, seventh). Probably the most difficult team to grade in the league right now after a lopsided 4–1 win.
5. Angel City (2-1-2) [Previous: 5]
It was tempting to sink Angel City in the rankings this week, but best to give it a week or two more to see what the damage is from the 4–0 thrashing at the hands of Gotham. With Alyssa Thompson out with a leg injury, ACFC didn't register a single shot on goal. Defender Gisele Thompson played in an advanced position, and it did not spark joy. This young group is going to fluctuate during the season, and after holding on for the perfect game states against the Houston Dash, this felt like a swing back in the other direction.
4. NJ/NY Gotham FC (2-1-2) [Previous: 4]
After a slow start in the first three weeks, the real Gotham have blossomed with a massive 4–0 win in Los Angeles. Gotham now has seven goals in the past two weeks, with Esther netting four of those. Geyse and Midge Purce collaborated well for another goal, too. And if all the goals weren't exciting enough, Gotham are still defensively one of the best teams in the NWSL. Juan Carlos Amorós's team has given up the lowest expected goals against of any team (0.58 per 90 minutes).
3. Washington Spirit (4-1-0) [Previous: 3]
The biggest result and perhaps most tenacious performance of the weekend has to go to the Spirit. A gritty and unrelenting defensive effort, that mixed in a proactive high-press and slick passing game, it was just enough to get out of Florida with all three points. Gift Monday scored her first NWSL goal in brilliantly opportunistic fashion, but her all-around game showed plenty of skill and vision. The bad news is another injury setback for Trinity Rodman as this team's squad depth is being severely tested. Let's see how they get on against Gotham next week before moving them up the rankings.
2. Orlando Pride (4-1-0) [Previous: 1]
Off the top of the rankings. Despite a first defeat of the season and the end to their 603-day (22-match) undefeated streak at home, this weekend wasn't a terrible performance for Orlando. The Pride created enough chances (20) and enough expected goals (1.63) to get something from this match, but they simply weren't sharp enough in front of the goal. A big error from goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse trying to control the ball close to goal is ultimately the difference when it comes to perfection. This team is still elite.
1. Kansas City Current (5-0-0) [Previous: 2]
Peerless. Immaculate. Firing on all cylinders. The new No. 1 team in the Power Rankings and the league standings. The NWSL is appearing too easy for the Current at this moment in time. It is beginning to feel like they don't need to exert too much energy at all in the second halves of matches. That is now four clean sheets in a row, and a new NWSL record for most consecutive regular season wins (nine) dating back to the end of last season.