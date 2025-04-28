NWSL Power Rankings: NC Courage Come Alive on Matchday 6
After Matchday 6, every team in the National Women's Soccer League has at least one win and one defeat.
That's all thanks to the previously winless North Carolina Courage knocking off the previously undefeated Kansas City Current with a 3–2 win that featured two goals for the Courage in second-half stoppage time.
Elsewhere, we saw more stoppage time antics in the Orlando Pride's 3–2 win over Angel City and the 3–3 draw between the Portland Thorns and Racing Louisville. Yes, with 25 goals and two comeback wins across the seven games, Matchday 6 was one for the chaos lovers.
Now it's time to see how this all shakes up in making our judgements in the Sports Illustrated NWSL Power Rankings. If you need a reminder of last week's takes, you can see that here.
NWSL Power Rankings After Matchday 6
14. Chicago Stars (1-5-0) [Previous: 14]
No change for the NWSL's anchor at the bottom. It's still early (just five points off the playoffs), but it is already starting to feel like a lost season for Chicago. Even though the final score line of the Stars' 3–0 defeat to the Wave probably flattered the winners, Chicago can't improve in this league if it doesn't have enough spark in attacking phases and on the counter. Julia Grosso worked hard in the midfield, but it wasn't until 17-year-old Micayla Johnson came off the bench late that the Stars found that spark.
13. Utah Royals (1-3-2) [Previous: 13]
Not the worst performance for the Royals in their 1–0 loss away to the Dash. I think manager Jimmy Coenraets has this team pretty well drilled defensively, but after losing Claudia Zornoza to an injury in the first half, there isn't enough quality on the ball in attacking phases. There's a lot of somewhat pointless possession going on. Credit to Brecken Mozingo, though, who had one of her better games for Utah with three shots, two of which forced good saves.
12. Racing Louisville (1-3-2) [Previous: 12]
It is very tempting to move Louisville up the Power Rankings after an impressive 3–3 draw against Portland, where Bev Yanez's team truly deserved all three points. I think Yanez and the coaching staff at Racing have been working hard to get this group dialed in and committed to a vertical, physical and direct style of play. And, on the evidence of Sunday's draw, which set an NWSL record for most fouls ever in a game with 41, I think Racing are going to be really tough to play against moving forward.
11. Bay FC (2-2-2) [Previous: 8]
One of the many teams stuck in the middle. There are valid concerns for Bay's attacking setup and chance creation. Only once this season has Bay scored more than one goal. With six goals in seven games from 6.3 expected goals, at least one could argue Bay isn't getting all that lucky. Racheal Kundananji's brilliant first goal of the season is great for this team. However, the defense is going to keep needing to play to a high level to secure wins. Of course, right now, there's a lot to like about how the backline and defensive midfielder Kiki Pickett are performing.
10. Portland Thorns (2-2-3) [Previous: 10]
The most confusing team in the NWSL, bar none. The Thorns' season can be summed up in their last three results: A 1–0 defeat, a 4–1 win, and 3–3 draw. Some errors, some defensive disorganization, some luck, some bad luck, some quality attacking play and three penalty kicks. Yes, rookie Jayden Perry has now converted twice from the spot in the space of a week, and it feels like the Thorns are papering over a very suspect backline. Don't get me wrong, Portland might be one of the most fun teams in the league, especially with Reilyn Turner getting her third of the season at the weekend. But this team seems destined to finish somewhere between 10th and seventh.
9. North Carolina Courage (1-3-2) [Previous: 11]
What a night for the Courage, who ended the Current's record nine-match winning streak in the NWSL regular season. North Carolina's improbable, come-from-behind 3–2 win was electric and showcased that this team can be direct when it wants to be. Head coach Sean Nahas moved Ashley Sanchez back into a central area, while committing to three center backs and using wingbacks to create width. This style change likely caught Kansas City off guard, but it was still a canny move. Now the question becomes, can the Courage build on that monumental result?
8. Houston Dash (2-3-1) [Previous: 9]
There's so much to like about the disciplined Dash. Houston is structured and on the path to being a coherent unit. Avery Patterson's return from injury was huge for this team. And, it allowed manager Fabrice Gautrat to get Maggie Graham higher up the pitch, too. Delanie Sheehan's winning goal in the 1–0 win over Utah was spectacular, but it also showcased Houston's need for a more confident and clinical center forward who can operate in the box. Just one touch in the box each for the Dash's two forwards, Messiah Bright and Diana Ordóñez, this past weekend.
7. Angel City (2-2-2) [Previous: 5]
Oh, Angel City. Some things change, and some things stay the same. Once again, Angel City gave up a promising 2–0 lead and were left ruing their mentality and game management as they lost 3–2 in the final moments to Orlando. Since the start of last season, ACFC have now dropped 23 points from winning positions. It should be noted that this team is so young. Everything has to be a lesson, including Friday night's collapse in Florida. Utterly brilliant in moments, there are so many goals in this aggressive attack. ACFC just need to be better at disrupting the opposition's momentum.
6. Seattle Reign (2-2-2) [Previous: 7]
The Reign's squad is getting fitter and fitter. As players come back into the rotation, the ceiling increases on what Seattle can do over 90 minutes. The inconsistent Jordyn Huitema scored her first goal of the season, via an emphatic header, and that's just the sort of move that Seattle will feel they can rinse and repeat. The Reign haven't quite been at their best, and yet they're very competitive without dazzling. Keeping them high on the Power Rankings is about having faith in the direction of the performances rather than just judging them on their recent results.
5. San Diego Wave (3-2-1) [Previous: 6]
Are the Wave a mirage? San Diego is over-performing its expected goals more than any other team in the league, with 12 goals scored from 6.0 xG. That happens when some long-range shots go in, a goalkeeper makes a mistake or you pick up an own goal here and there. Once again, San Diego bossed possession (57%) in its 3-0 win over Chicago. But there's not a whole lot being done with that share of the ball. San Diego is crushing teams lower down the standings (Louisville, Chicago and Utah), but this team could yet slide down the Power Rankings when the schedule gets tougher. Also, a special mention to the starting XI that had three 17-year-olds in it (Kimmi Ascanio, Trinity Armstrong and Melanie Barcenas).
4. Washington Spirit (4-2-0) [Previous: 3]
Another dip for the Spirit, having started the season at No. 2 in the Power Rankings. Washington's 3–0 home defeat to Gotham was maybe the worst performance under head coach Jonatan Giráldez since he joined the club in June 2024. I don't expect the Spirit to be that sloppy again or to slide down the Power Rankings. But with so many players returning from injury and the core group having worked so hard already, this team is still settling into the year after powering through on fumes. Still a top spot contender when everyone is back.
3. NJ/NY Gotham FC (3-2-2) [Previous: 4]
Esther González's extraordinary scoring exploits mean the Spaniard is now the top scorer in the NWSL with seven goals. All of those goals were scored in her last four games, including a brace in D.C. on Saturday. Gotham have just finished off a two-week road trip that saw them play three away matches in Los Angeles, Portland and D.C.—and to come away from that stint with two wins (and big wins, at that) is noteworthy. Concerns remain about the depth. But this team is so experienced and canny at getting points. The dark arts were on full show against the Spirit.
2. Orlando Pride (5-1-0) [Previous: 2]
Champions find a way. Down 2–0 and looking flat against ACFC, the Pride roared back with one of the best second-half performances you will see. Barbra Banda's technical skill to curl the ball with her head was phenomenal. Marta was a roaring mentality monster. And Ally Watt and Carson Pickett's quality off the bench was the sign of a great squad with options. Having run over teams early and often been holding onto leads, it was refreshing to see Orlando go into attack mode and rescue a win. A case to be made that it is still the No. 1 team.
1. Kansas City Current (5-1-0) [Previous: 1]
But here we are, the Current is still the best team in the NWSL despite losing its first match of 2025, 3–2 to the Courage. Since Vlatko Andonovski took over as manager in January 2024, Kansas City had previously only lost two matches when scoring first: once against Orlando in last year's playoff semifinal, and the other being away to the Courage in the regular season. The Current is usually so adept at managing a lead and playing on the counter, but the momentum and pressure cracked through in North Carolina. One blip doesn't define a team. Kansas City still leads the NWSL in goals scored (14), goals conceded (4), expected non-penalty goals (9.6) and expected goals conceded (4.9).