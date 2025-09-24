NYCFC vs. Inter Miami: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Inter Miami travel to Queens on Wednesday to take on New York City FC in a high-stakes affair.
The Herons, looking to make ground with the games they have in hand, could overtake NYCFC in the Eastern Conference standings with a win. But, a draw is the minimum needed on the night for securing an MLS Cup Playoff berth.
NYCFC have history on their side winning eight of 13 all-time meetings with Inter Miami. Pascal Jansen has his team riding a three-game winning streak dispatching Charlotte FC last time out. Coming up a game short of the MLS Cup final last year, NYCFC will be eager for another statement performance as Lionel Messi comes to town.
Here’s Sports Illustrated preview for NYCFC vs. Inter Miami.
What Time Does NYCFC vs. Inter Miami Kick-Off?
- Location: Queens, NY
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 24
- Kick-Off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
NYCFC vs. Inter Miami Head-to-Head Record
- NYCFC: 8 wins
- Inter Miami: 1 win
- Draws: 4
- Previous meeting: Inter Miami 2–2 NYCFC - Feb. 22, 2025 (MLS Regular Season)
Current Form (All Competitions)
NYCFC
Inter Miami
NYCFC 2–0 Charlotte FC - 9/20/25
Inter Miami 3–2 D.C. United - 9/20/25
NYCFC 3–2 Columbus Crew - 9/17/25
Inter Miami 3–1 Seattle Sounders - 9/16/25
Chicago Fire 1–3 NYCFC - 9/13/25
Charlotte FC 3–0 Inter Miami - 9/13/25
NYCFC 1–2 D.C. United - 8/30/25
Seattle Sounders 3–0 Inter Miami - 8/31/25
FC Cincinnati 0–1 NYCFC - 8/23/25
Inter Miami 3–1 Orlando City - 8/27/25
How to Watch NYCFC vs. Inter Miami on TV
Country
Channel
United States and Rest of World
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
NYCFC Team News
New York City are in strong form winning four of their last five games coming into Citi Field. Alonso Martínez scored a brace from the penalty spot last time out against Charlotte FC in a statement victory for Pascal Jansen’s side. In total, Martínez has 17 goals and two assists this MLS season.
Defeating Inter Miami would put four points between the two sides, though the Herons have games in hand still. A victory is crucial to potentially securing home field advantage in the round one best-of-three series.
Matt Freese should start between sticks in a mostly unchanged lineup. Keaton Parks, Malachi Jones and Nico Cavallo all missed the win over Charlotte last time out and will miss the Miami game.
NYCFC Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami
NYCFC Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (4-4-2): Freese; Ilenič, Martins, Raul, O’Toole; Moralez, Perea, Haak, Wolf; Fernández, Martínez
Inter Miami Team News
The Herons get Luis Suárez back from his three-game suspension for his role in the aftermath of the Leagues Cup final. After Javier Mascherano pushed Jordi Alba higher up the pitch in crucial victories over Seattle Sounders and D.C. United, he should return to his starting left back to his natural position.
With Suárez leading the line and Messi out wide, Tadeo Allende should complete the attacking three after scoring last time out. Telasco Segovia is suspended for the game due to yellow card accumulation.
Messi, while looking to end the regular season on the highest note possible, finds himself in a tightly-contested race for the MLS Golden Boot. The Argentine and LAFC star Denis Bouanga are both on 22 goals with neither player showing signs of slowing down.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. NYCFC
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. NYCFC (4-3-3): Ustari; Weigandt, Luján, Falcón, Alba; De Paul, Busquets, Bright; Messi, Suárez, Allende.
NYCFC vs. Inter Miami Score Prediction
Inter Miami as a team have not beaten NYCFC since Aug. 13, 2022. Back then, Gonzalo Higuaín was leading the line to put it further into context.
Both teams will certainly go for it given the playoff implications on the line. There will be goals in this game, but Miami benefit from a draw more than NYCFC do given the games in hand. The points will be shared at Citi Field.
Score Prediction: NYCFC 2–2 Inter Miami