SI

One Need for Every MLS Eastern Conference Club Heading Into 2026

Every team will need to make some shifts heading into the new year, even the highly flawed MLS Cup champions.

Ben Steiner

Lionel Messi (center) won MLS Cup in his second full year at Inter Miami.
Lionel Messi (center) won MLS Cup in his second full year at Inter Miami. / Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

There’s no offseason quite like the MLS offseason. The league and the MLSPA agreed to a minimum six-week break for players, but there is certainly no break for the business side of the game, as teams build towards 2026.

The 2026 season brings with it its own complications, with an eight-week break for next summer’s World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, as well as being the last season in the current timeframe, ahead of the switch to a winter calendar in 2027.

So with every team aiming for MLS Cup and a chance to cash in on the expected “soccer boom,” in North America, Sports Illustrated has outlined one need for every single team in the Eastern Conference.

We've listed the clubs in order of their 2025 regular season finish. Let’s dive in.

1. Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union
Bruno Damiani is currently the top striker option with Tai Baribo set for D.C. United. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Key Need: Striker 

The Philadelphia Union looks set to send frontman Tai Baribo to D.C. United, leaving them with either Bruno Damiani as the top striker option within the club. Another proven goalscorer could allow them to repeat the success of 2025.

Outside of Baribo, potentially more depth on the wing, should Quinn Sullivan suffer another injury or earn a contract abroad. 

2. FC Cincinnati

Matt Miazga in front of a pyrotechnic display.
Matt Miazga’s position could come under threat in this offseason. / Chris Carter/Getty Images

Key Need: Chemistry and a center back

Evander, Kévin Denkey and Brenner. Is it fair to say FC Cincinnati simply needs time? Once this attacking trio gets up to speed, especially Evander and Denkey, they can be fatal—but what’s it going to take to get there?

As for one need, maybe a center back with Matt Miazga looking a step behind after his late-season return from injury. 

3. Inter Miami

Luis Suárez
Luis Suárez could still leave Miami. / Eston Parker/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Key Need: Striker

For a team that won MLS Cup, Inter Miami have a shockingly incomplete roster. Their record-breaking playoff goalscorer, Tadeo Allende, had his loan expire, and they have no outright striker secured—even if Luis Suárez, who had a significant dip in production, looks set to re-sign.

Striker is the most glaring need for Miami, but they also need a new left back and a defensive midfielder after Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets retired. What they’ve shown, though, is that nothing really matters; Lionel Messi’s heroics can fix nearly every roster-balance issue.

4. Charlotte FC

Tim Ream looking downcast.
Tim Ream’s side did not make it past round one of the playoffs. / David Jensen/Getty Images

Key Need: Center back

Charlotte FC will hope Pep Biel is at full health next season and that Idan Toklomati can continue the form he showed through the second half. Still, their area of need is clear at center back after selling Adilson Malanda to Middlesbrough, a void that needs to be filled if the idea is to remain in “win now” mode.

5. New York City FC

New York City FC
Alonso Martínez needs attacking help up top with New York City FC. / Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images

Key Need: Attacking depth

New York City FC may need a new center back if they are unable to re-sign Justin Haak in free agency, but their biggest need is attacking depth. They struggled in the playoffs after losing Alonso Martínez and having either a strike partner for the Costa Rica international, or a secondary option is vital.

Could they swing big, with Etihad Park set to open in 2027?

6. Nashville SC

Hany Mukhtar (left) and Sam Surridge.
Hany Mukhtar (left) and Sam Surridge could do with some support. / Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Key Need: Strengthen their strengths

Nashville SC had one of the league’s best attacking duos with Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge, but why not make it better?

After splitting from long-time captain and DP center back Walker Zimmerman, the club could add DP-quality firepower, potentially offering consistency and game-changing abilities to one of the league’s most potent duos.

7. Columbus Crew

Wilfried Nancy
Columbus Crew need a new head coach after Wilfried Nancy left for Celtic FC. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Key Need: Fill the dugout

The top priority for Columbus is to find a coach that fits their roster after Wilfried Nancy left for Scotland’s Celtic for his first top managerial job outside of MLS.

Otherwise, they need to find an energetic midfield replacement for the retired Darlington Nagbe.

8. Chicago Fire

Brian Gutiérrez celebrating.
Brian Gutiérrez’s departure has created a void which needs filling. / Eston Parker/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Key Need: DP attacking midfielder

Gregg Berhalter did wonders with the Chicago Fire in his first year as manager, leading them back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. While Brian Gutiérrez didn’t have the most trust as an attacking midfielder, Liga MX giant Guadalajara recently snapped him up.

With an empty DP slot, signing a marquee attacking midfielder to feed Hugo Cuypers, Philip Zinckernagel and Jonathan Bamba could be key. 

9. Orlando City

Pedro Gallese
Orlando City parted ways with longtime goalkeeper Pedro Gallese in their end-of-season roster decisions. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Key Need: Goalkeeper

Orlando City are entering a new era after parting ways with veteran Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese as part of their end-of-season roster decisions.

For a team that often sits behind the ball and counter-attacks through Martín Ojeda, Marco Pašalić and Luis Muriel, finding a shot-stopping goalkeeper who can also spark buildups should be the focus. Vancouver Whitecaps’ Yohei Takaoka, anyone? 

10. Red Bull New York

Michael Bradley clapping.
Michael Bradley could make the step up. / Ira L. Black/MLS/Getty Images

Key Need: Everything

Red Bull New York have sparked an entire rebuild after missing the MLS Cup playoffs for the first time in 15 years. Their starting goalkeeper, Carlos Coronel, is out of contract, and they’re on the verge of selling midfielder Peter Stroud as well as another attacking player, Lewis Morgan.

They need a new coach first. Former USMNT star Michael Bradley is expected to earn that role after leading RBNY II to the MLS Next Pro title. After that, any high-quality signing is a good signing.

11. New England Revolution

New England Revolution
The New England Revolution can continue to build around Carle Gil. / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Key Need: Central midfielder

The New England Revolution will have a new hope under manager Marko Mitrović, who took over after a disappointing season under Caleb Porter.

They still have Carles Gil at a top level in attack and a game-changing goalkeeping with Matt Turner, but could use a central midfielder to elevate their other talents and a left back after Brandon Bye departed in free agency.

12. Toronto FC

Christian Benteke looking stern.
Christian Benteke could be on his way across the border. / Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Key Need: Youth and experience

Toronto FC are finally taking steps forward after their Italian debacle era of Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. They have brought in center back Walker Zimmerman to solidify that position, but could use a proven goalscorer and a younger goalkeeper than Sean Johnson, who is not signed for 2026.

As for potential options, expect general manager Jason Hernandez to take a swing at 2024 MLS Golden Boot winner Christian Benteke, who is a free agent, as well as Canadian international goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau.

13. CF Montréal

CF Montréal
There is hope for CF Montréal after signing DP playmaker Iván Jaime. / David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Key Need: Get the best out of Iván Jaime

CF Montréal have plenty of holes in their roster, but made some early offseason moves on the backline, bringing in Dagur Dan Thórhallsson and Brayan Vera from Orlando and Real Salt Lake respectively.

They will need an attacking replacement for Prince Owusu, ideally someone who can make the most of the new DP playmaker Iván Jaime.

14. Atlanta United

Key Need: Winger 

The 2025 season was an outright disaster for Atlanta United, finishing second-last in the Eastern Conference after splashing cash to bring in Miguel Almirón and Emmanuel Latte Lath.

The managerial appointment of Tata Martino, who won an MLS Cup with the club in 2018, is a significant first step, but on the personnel side, finding a cross-heavy winger for Latte Lath may be the most pertinent move.

15. D.C. United

D.C. United
D.C. United have no DP signed to their current roster for 2026. / Kindell Buchanan-Imagn Images

Key Need: DPs

D.C. United have no DPs on their roster after parting ways with Christian Benteke, although they may have already replaced his goalscoring by adding Tai Baribo from the Philadelphia Union.

It’s the first offseason under new chief soccer officer Erkut Sogut, and he will need to sign at least one DP. Central midfielder would be the obvious solution as those are often the most influential DP signings in MLS, but there’s a bit of a blank canvas for D.C. United heading into 2026.

READ THE LATEST MLS NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
Ben Steiner
BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

Home/Soccer