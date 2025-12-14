One Need for Every MLS Eastern Conference Club Heading Into 2026
There’s no offseason quite like the MLS offseason. The league and the MLSPA agreed to a minimum six-week break for players, but there is certainly no break for the business side of the game, as teams build towards 2026.
The 2026 season brings with it its own complications, with an eight-week break for next summer’s World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, as well as being the last season in the current timeframe, ahead of the switch to a winter calendar in 2027.
So with every team aiming for MLS Cup and a chance to cash in on the expected “soccer boom,” in North America, Sports Illustrated has outlined one need for every single team in the Eastern Conference.
We've listed the clubs in order of their 2025 regular season finish. Let’s dive in.
1. Philadelphia Union
Key Need: Striker
The Philadelphia Union looks set to send frontman Tai Baribo to D.C. United, leaving them with either Bruno Damiani as the top striker option within the club. Another proven goalscorer could allow them to repeat the success of 2025.
Outside of Baribo, potentially more depth on the wing, should Quinn Sullivan suffer another injury or earn a contract abroad.
2. FC Cincinnati
Key Need: Chemistry and a center back
Evander, Kévin Denkey and Brenner. Is it fair to say FC Cincinnati simply needs time? Once this attacking trio gets up to speed, especially Evander and Denkey, they can be fatal—but what’s it going to take to get there?
As for one need, maybe a center back with Matt Miazga looking a step behind after his late-season return from injury.
3. Inter Miami
Key Need: Striker
For a team that won MLS Cup, Inter Miami have a shockingly incomplete roster. Their record-breaking playoff goalscorer, Tadeo Allende, had his loan expire, and they have no outright striker secured—even if Luis Suárez, who had a significant dip in production, looks set to re-sign.
Striker is the most glaring need for Miami, but they also need a new left back and a defensive midfielder after Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets retired. What they’ve shown, though, is that nothing really matters; Lionel Messi’s heroics can fix nearly every roster-balance issue.
4. Charlotte FC
Key Need: Center back
Charlotte FC will hope Pep Biel is at full health next season and that Idan Toklomati can continue the form he showed through the second half. Still, their area of need is clear at center back after selling Adilson Malanda to Middlesbrough, a void that needs to be filled if the idea is to remain in “win now” mode.
5. New York City FC
Key Need: Attacking depth
New York City FC may need a new center back if they are unable to re-sign Justin Haak in free agency, but their biggest need is attacking depth. They struggled in the playoffs after losing Alonso Martínez and having either a strike partner for the Costa Rica international, or a secondary option is vital.
Could they swing big, with Etihad Park set to open in 2027?
6. Nashville SC
Key Need: Strengthen their strengths
Nashville SC had one of the league’s best attacking duos with Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge, but why not make it better?
After splitting from long-time captain and DP center back Walker Zimmerman, the club could add DP-quality firepower, potentially offering consistency and game-changing abilities to one of the league’s most potent duos.
7. Columbus Crew
Key Need: Fill the dugout
The top priority for Columbus is to find a coach that fits their roster after Wilfried Nancy left for Scotland’s Celtic for his first top managerial job outside of MLS.
Otherwise, they need to find an energetic midfield replacement for the retired Darlington Nagbe.
8. Chicago Fire
Key Need: DP attacking midfielder
Gregg Berhalter did wonders with the Chicago Fire in his first year as manager, leading them back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. While Brian Gutiérrez didn’t have the most trust as an attacking midfielder, Liga MX giant Guadalajara recently snapped him up.
With an empty DP slot, signing a marquee attacking midfielder to feed Hugo Cuypers, Philip Zinckernagel and Jonathan Bamba could be key.
9. Orlando City
Key Need: Goalkeeper
Orlando City are entering a new era after parting ways with veteran Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese as part of their end-of-season roster decisions.
For a team that often sits behind the ball and counter-attacks through Martín Ojeda, Marco Pašalić and Luis Muriel, finding a shot-stopping goalkeeper who can also spark buildups should be the focus. Vancouver Whitecaps’ Yohei Takaoka, anyone?
10. Red Bull New York
Key Need: Everything
Red Bull New York have sparked an entire rebuild after missing the MLS Cup playoffs for the first time in 15 years. Their starting goalkeeper, Carlos Coronel, is out of contract, and they’re on the verge of selling midfielder Peter Stroud as well as another attacking player, Lewis Morgan.
They need a new coach first. Former USMNT star Michael Bradley is expected to earn that role after leading RBNY II to the MLS Next Pro title. After that, any high-quality signing is a good signing.
11. New England Revolution
Key Need: Central midfielder
The New England Revolution will have a new hope under manager Marko Mitrović, who took over after a disappointing season under Caleb Porter.
They still have Carles Gil at a top level in attack and a game-changing goalkeeping with Matt Turner, but could use a central midfielder to elevate their other talents and a left back after Brandon Bye departed in free agency.
12. Toronto FC
Key Need: Youth and experience
Toronto FC are finally taking steps forward after their Italian debacle era of Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. They have brought in center back Walker Zimmerman to solidify that position, but could use a proven goalscorer and a younger goalkeeper than Sean Johnson, who is not signed for 2026.
As for potential options, expect general manager Jason Hernandez to take a swing at 2024 MLS Golden Boot winner Christian Benteke, who is a free agent, as well as Canadian international goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau.
13. CF Montréal
Key Need: Get the best out of Iván Jaime
CF Montréal have plenty of holes in their roster, but made some early offseason moves on the backline, bringing in Dagur Dan Thórhallsson and Brayan Vera from Orlando and Real Salt Lake respectively.
They will need an attacking replacement for Prince Owusu, ideally someone who can make the most of the new DP playmaker Iván Jaime.
14. Atlanta United
Key Need: Winger
The 2025 season was an outright disaster for Atlanta United, finishing second-last in the Eastern Conference after splashing cash to bring in Miguel Almirón and Emmanuel Latte Lath.
The managerial appointment of Tata Martino, who won an MLS Cup with the club in 2018, is a significant first step, but on the personnel side, finding a cross-heavy winger for Latte Lath may be the most pertinent move.
15. D.C. United
Key Need: DPs
D.C. United have no DPs on their roster after parting ways with Christian Benteke, although they may have already replaced his goalscoring by adding Tai Baribo from the Philadelphia Union.
It’s the first offseason under new chief soccer officer Erkut Sogut, and he will need to sign at least one DP. Central midfielder would be the obvious solution as those are often the most influential DP signings in MLS, but there’s a bit of a blank canvas for D.C. United heading into 2026.