‘Optimistic’—Xabi Alonso Reveals Kylian Mbappe’s Club World Cup Return Date
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has confirmed the club are hopeful of welcoming Kylian Mbappé back to action for the final Club World Cup group game against Red Bull Salzburg.
Mbappé missed Madrid’s opener against Al Hilal with an illness which later required a short spell in hospital. The Frenchman has since been discharged and has conducted his own light training sessions.
While Sunday’s game against Pachuca will come too soon for Mbappé, Alonso confirmed the superstar forward should be fit enough to return against Salzburg next Thursday.
“He’s doing better, he’s back from the hospital and is recovering,” Alonso told his pre-match press conference.
“We’re optimistic about having him against Salzburg.”
In his place, Alonso is likely to continue with 21-year-old Gonzalo García, who scored Madrid’s opening goal of the tournament.
“He can contribute what he did the other day,” Alonso said of García. “He’s a striker who can be a key player. He had three chances in addition to the goal. We didn’t have much in the box.”
While Alonso has been impressed by the young striker, he refused to confirm whether García will remain with the squad beyond this summer or head out on loan for more regular minutes.
“We’ll see about the future,” Alonso concluded. “Right now, we’re focused on this competition. Decisions will be made after that.”
