Kylian Mbappe: Real Madrid Provide New Health Update Ahead of Pachuca Match
Kylian Mbappé is yet to rejoin Real Madrid training following his hospitalization with acute gastroenteritis last week.
Mbappé was unexpectedly absent as Los Blancos played out a frustrating tie against Al Hilal in the first game of the FIFA Club World Cup.
His initial omission by new coach Xabi Alonso was first put down to fever, before Real Madrid explained the full extent of the situation. Mbappé was treated in hospital, which the club confirmed on Thursday. A later statement then revealed he had been discharged but would continue treatment.
On Friday, Mbappé was understandably not at the team’s full practice. Instead, he stayed at the gym in the team hotel to train individually. Dani Carvajal was also absent and did the same.
Mbappé is doubtful to appear in Madrid’s second Club World Cup match, against Pachuca on Sunday night. Gastroenteritis is an inflammation of the gut and the main symptoms are vomiting and diarrhea, which can obviously lead to dehydration.
Gonzalo García stood in for Mbappé in the Al Hilal match and gave Madrid a lead that was later wiped out. He would be expected to play again for the Pachuca fixture.
Madrid are due to face Red Bull Salzburg in a final group match on June 27, which Mbappé could play in, depending on how his recovery progresses.
If a sluggish Madrid fail to beat Pachuca, as was the case with Al Hilal, there will be a lot of pressure on the Salzburg game to progress to the knockout bracket of the competition.
