Why Lionel Messi Isn't Playing for Inter Miami vs. Orlando City SC
Lionel Messi won’t be on the pitch for Inter Miami when they take on Orlando City SC in MLS regular-season action on Sunday.
Despite playing heavy minutes for the Herons this season, the 38-year-old will not be available for selection, as he continues to recover from an injury, which also held him out of the recent Leagues Cup match against Liga MX’s Pumas UNAM.
Messi picked up the injury in the seventh minute of the club’s match against Necaxa, as he hit the ground after colliding with two defenders at the end of a quick dribble. While he continued, he eventually left the match in the 11th minute and was later diagnosed with a muscle injury in his right leg.
“Leo will not be available tomorrow. He’s fine, but obviously it would be crazy to risk taking him to Orlando with everything we have ahead of us,” Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said pre-match. “We’re optimistic he’ll be back with us soon.”
According to several reports and videos posted online, Messi trained on Saturday, but remained in his own session, away from the main group.
This season, Messi has scored 18 goals in MLS play and has played in 18 league matches, as well as several FIFA Club World Cup, Leagues Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup matches, racking up some of the most significant minutes of any MLS player.
Although he won’t be on the pitch for the derby match against Miami’s Florida rivals, the Herons still have significant other talent to draw on, including other former European-based stars including Rodrigo De Paul, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba.
As for when Messi could return, keep an eye on Miami’s next match against LA Galaxy on Aug. 16, or the Leagues Cup quarterfinal against Tigres UANL on Aug. 20.