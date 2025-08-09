Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Inter Miami returns to MLS action on Saturday, as they take on Florida rivals Orlando City SC in the second of their two MLS regular-season matches in 2025.
While both Miami and Orlando qualified for the quarterfinals of the 2025 Leagues Cup over the last two weeks, both return to MLS play this week before turning their attention back to their Liga MX foes in the knockout bracket.
It’s a critical matchup in the Eastern Conference table as well. Miami sit fifth on 42 points and Orlando in sixth on 41, as each jockeys for position in the final stretch of the season ahead of the MLS Cup Playoffs.
A win for either side would see them push up to fourth in the conference, as fourth-place Columbus Crew SC aren’t in action this weekend.
Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.
What Time Does Orlando City vs. Inter Miami Kick-Off?
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Stadium: Inter&Co Stadium
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 10
- Kick-off Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT
Orlando City vs. Inter Miami Head-to-Head Record
- Orlando City SC: 6 wins
- Inter Miami: 5 wins
- Ties: 6
Current Form (all competitions)
Orlando City SC
Inter Miami
Orlando City SC 5–1 Necaxa - 8/6/25
Inter Miami 3–1 Pumas - 8/6/25
Orlando City SC 3–1 Atlas - 8/2/25
Inter Miami 2–2 Necaxa (5–4 Pens) - 8/2/25
Orlando City SC 1–1 Pumas (Pens 3–4) - 7/30/25
Inter Miami 2–1 Atlas - 7/30/25
Columbus Crew 3–1 Orlando City - 7/25/25
Inter Miami 0–0 FC Cincinnati - 7/26/25
New England Revolution 1–2 Orlando City - 7/19/25
New York Red Bulls 1–5 Inter Miami - 7/19/25
How to Watch Orlando City vs. Inter Miami on TV
Country
Channel
USA and Worldwide
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Inter Miami Team News
Inter Miami have enjoyed a packed schedule this summer, and it doesn’t let up after qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup. However, they are coming to the end of the hectic spell, before a quieter schedule in the lead-up to MLS Cup Playoffs.
This weekend, though, will likely see them play a second straight match without Lionel Messi after he picked up a muscle injury in his leg in the team’s second Leagues Cup match against Atlas. That knock held him out of the final Leagues Cup Phase One match against Pumas, but it proved no problem for the Herons, who went on to win 3–1.
Unlike past times without Messi, Inter Miami are well-equipped to deal without him. Against Pumas, Luis Suárez turned back the clock with a goal and assist, while Rodrigo De Paul scored his first goal for the club.
Expect Tadeo Allende and Telasco Segovia to be tasked with significant attacking duties, especially given Suárez’s lack of pace on the break. At the same time, the match will likely see De Paul’s first minutes in MLS action since debuting for the club in Leagues Cup.
Rocco Rios Novo looks set to continue in net as Oscar Ustari and Drake Callender recover from injuries.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Orlando City
Inter Miami CF Predicted Lineup vs. Orlando City SC (4-2-3-1): Novo; Weigandt, Falcón, Luján, Alba; Busquets, Redondo; Allende, De Paul, Segovia; Suárez
Orlando City Team News
Orlando City SC come into Sunday’s clash with rekindled form up top through the Leagues Cup, where they finished fourth of the MLS teams to set up a quarterfinal against Liga MX’s Toluca.
Yet, the team has been unpredictable in MLS play as of late. Despite scoring in each of their past 14 games, they have failed to keep a clean sheet at home since late May, and could come under pressure against Miami’s attackers even without Messi.
There is lots to like about the defensive setup though, and they have looked solid in Leagues Cup matches, allowing only one goal in each match against Necaxa, Pumas and Atlas.
However, it’s the attack that can do damage for Orlando, with Martin Ojeda, Luis Murel and Marco Pasalic back in form. They are complimented by 24-year-old Argentine attacker, Ramiro Enrique, who has seven MLS goals this season.
The club also made a splash in the transfer market this week, adding experienced and versatile defender Adrián Marín from Braga in the Primeira Liga as well as winger Tyrese Spicer from Toronto FC.
As for injuries, it’s a fairly clean bill of health for the Lions, but they will likely be without Cartagena Mendoza and Yutaro Tsukada as they look to improve on their regular-season record of 11 wins, eight draws and six losses.
Orlando City Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami
Orlando City SC Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (4-2-3-1): Gallese; Freeman, Schlegel, Jansson, Brekalo; Araujo, Smith; Pasalic, Ojeda, Angulo; Muriel
Orlando City vs. Inter Miami Score Prediction
While this is a rivalry, the anger and feistiness isn’t quite up to the level of other MLS derby matches. Yet, this could be a game that helps spark it, with critical points on the line for both teams and two attacks that have found success in recent weeks.
Additionally, De Paul’s debut should bring some extra attention to Miami, while Orlando look to solidify themselves defensively more than they have for most of this season. With those factors, expect a fairly even match and a draw between the Florida foes.
Score Prediction: Orlando City 2–2 Inter Miami