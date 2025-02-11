SI

Orlando Pride: 2025 Season Schedule

The Pride are getting ready to defend the NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship this year.

Megan Humphrey

Forward Marta penned a two-year contract extension with the Pride at the end of last season.
The Orlando Pride achieved history last season and are certainly eager to defend their National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) back-to-back titles during the 2025 season.

The season opener is sure to be a blockbuster. The Pride will hosting the Washington Spirit in the Challenge Cup final on Friday, March 7, in what will be a repeat of last year's NWSL Championship final.

The regular season campaign will kick off the following week on Friday, March 12, as the Pride welcome the Chicago Stars to Inter&Co Stadium, in what will serve as a rematch from the first round of the 2024 NWSL playoffs.

The club will play every NWSL team once at home and once on the road throughout the season, while also having back-to-back home matches on four separate occasions. The Pride's first road game of 2025 will be a trip to Sports Illustrated Stadium to take on NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday, March 2023.

2025 Full Schedule

Date

Opponent

Location

Time (ET)

07/03

Washington Spirit

Inter&Co Stadium

8PM

14/03

Chicago Stars FC

Inter&Co Stadium

8PM

23/03

NJ/NY Gotham FC

Sports Illustrated Stadium

7PM

29/03

San Diego Wave

Inter&Co Stadium

12PM

12/04

Seattle Reign

Lumen Field

7:30PM

19/04

Washington Spirit

Inter&Co Stadium

5PM

25/04

Angel City FC

Inter&Co Stadium

8PM

03/05

Portland Thorns FC

Providence Park

7:30PM

10/05

NC Courage

First Horizon Stadium

7:30PM

16/05

Kansas City Current

Inter&Co Stadium

8PM

23/05

Utah Royals

America First Field

9:30PM

07/06

Houston Dash

Inter&Co Stadium

7:00PM

13/06

Bay FC

PayPal Park

10PM

20/06

Racing Louisville

Lynn Family Stadium

8:00PM

03/08

Utah Royals

Inter&Co Stadium

6PM

09/08

Racing Louisville

Inter&Co Stadium

7:30PM

16/08

Kansas City Current

CPKC Stadium

4PM

21/08

Angel City FC

BMO Stadium

10:30PM

29/08

NJ/NY Gotham FC

Inter&Co Stadium

8PM

07/09

Chicago Stars FC

TBD

3:00PM

13/09

Bay FC

Inter&Co Stadium

7:30PM

19/09

NC Courage

Inter&Co Stadium

7:30PM

26/09

San Diego Wave

Snapdragon Stadium

10:30PM

03/10

Houston Dash

Shell Energy Stadium

8PM

10/10

Portland Thorns

Inter&Co Stadium

8PM

18/10

Washington Spirit

Audi Field

12:30PM

02/11

Seattle Reign

Inter&Co Stadium

TBD

Other Key Dates

Making its debut this season, NWSL Rivalry Weekend will take place between August 8-10. the regular season will also conclude with the return of NWSL Decision Day, featuring all 14 clubs in action on Sunday, November 2 as teams battle it out for a spot in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs.

ESPN will televise two Decision Day matches while the remaining five contests will be available on NWSL+. The opening round of the postseason begins the weekend of November 7-9. ESPN/ABC will air two quarterfinal matches, while CBS/Paramount+ and Prime Video will each distribute one of the remaining two quarterfinal contests.

