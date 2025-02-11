Orlando Pride: 2025 Season Schedule
The Orlando Pride achieved history last season and are certainly eager to defend their National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) back-to-back titles during the 2025 season.
The season opener is sure to be a blockbuster. The Pride will hosting the Washington Spirit in the Challenge Cup final on Friday, March 7, in what will be a repeat of last year's NWSL Championship final.
The regular season campaign will kick off the following week on Friday, March 12, as the Pride welcome the Chicago Stars to Inter&Co Stadium, in what will serve as a rematch from the first round of the 2024 NWSL playoffs.
The club will play every NWSL team once at home and once on the road throughout the season, while also having back-to-back home matches on four separate occasions. The Pride's first road game of 2025 will be a trip to Sports Illustrated Stadium to take on NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday, March 2023.
2025 Full Schedule
Date
Opponent
Location
Time (ET)
07/03
Washington Spirit
Inter&Co Stadium
8PM
14/03
Chicago Stars FC
Inter&Co Stadium
8PM
23/03
NJ/NY Gotham FC
Sports Illustrated Stadium
7PM
29/03
San Diego Wave
Inter&Co Stadium
12PM
12/04
Seattle Reign
Lumen Field
7:30PM
19/04
Washington Spirit
Inter&Co Stadium
5PM
25/04
Angel City FC
Inter&Co Stadium
8PM
03/05
Portland Thorns FC
Providence Park
7:30PM
10/05
NC Courage
First Horizon Stadium
7:30PM
16/05
Kansas City Current
Inter&Co Stadium
8PM
23/05
Utah Royals
America First Field
9:30PM
07/06
Houston Dash
Inter&Co Stadium
7:00PM
13/06
Bay FC
PayPal Park
10PM
20/06
Racing Louisville
Lynn Family Stadium
8:00PM
03/08
Utah Royals
Inter&Co Stadium
6PM
09/08
Racing Louisville
Inter&Co Stadium
7:30PM
16/08
Kansas City Current
CPKC Stadium
4PM
21/08
Angel City FC
BMO Stadium
10:30PM
29/08
NJ/NY Gotham FC
Inter&Co Stadium
8PM
07/09
Chicago Stars FC
TBD
3:00PM
13/09
Bay FC
Inter&Co Stadium
7:30PM
19/09
NC Courage
Inter&Co Stadium
7:30PM
26/09
San Diego Wave
Snapdragon Stadium
10:30PM
03/10
Houston Dash
Shell Energy Stadium
8PM
10/10
Portland Thorns
Inter&Co Stadium
8PM
18/10
Washington Spirit
Audi Field
12:30PM
02/11
Seattle Reign
Inter&Co Stadium
TBD
Other Key Dates
Making its debut this season, NWSL Rivalry Weekend will take place between August 8-10. the regular season will also conclude with the return of NWSL Decision Day, featuring all 14 clubs in action on Sunday, November 2 as teams battle it out for a spot in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs.
ESPN will televise two Decision Day matches while the remaining five contests will be available on NWSL+. The opening round of the postseason begins the weekend of November 7-9. ESPN/ABC will air two quarterfinal matches, while CBS/Paramount+ and Prime Video will each distribute one of the remaining two quarterfinal contests.