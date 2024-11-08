Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Red Stars Predicted Lineups: NWSL Playoffs
Here we go. The NWSL Playoffs will get underway Friday night when the number one-ranked Orlando Pride hosts the eighth-ranked Chicago Red Stars for a quarterfinal matchup at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
The Pride are returning to the NWSL postseason for the first time since 2017, when they were eliminated in the semifinals. Friday's match will also be their first-time ever hosting in the playoffs.
Chicago has qualified for the NWSL playoffs seven times in its history, with their best finish coming as a runner-up in both 2019 and 2021.
Orlando was the toast of the regular season, finishing top of the standings with a record-breaking points total of 60. Seb Hines's team had the joint-best defensive record with just 20 goals conceded in 26 games.
After going undefeated through the first 23 matches of the season, another NWSL record, the Pride eventually lost 2-0 when they rested players away to the Portland Thorns in match number 24. The next week after that, they were then defeated by Gotham 3-1. Despite that miniature wobble, this is still the consensus best team in the league.
The Red Stars come into this quarterfinal with a longer drop-off in form. Lorne Donaldson's eighth-placed group recorded just three wins in their final 10 matches, scoring just seven times in that span too.
That being said, Chicago has spent the season dropping deep, thriving in a low block, and making themselves hard to beat. So this daunting trip to Orlando shouldn't be any different.
What will hurt the Red Stars is the absence of Brazilian winger Ludmila, who is suspended following a red card for violent conduct against the Washington Spirit. The Pride have no new injury news but confirmed this week that defender Rafaelle, who has been sidelined since August, would miss the playoffs entirely.
Orlando Pride Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1)
GK: Anna Moorehouse—Orlando's shot-stopper set a new NWSL record for clean sheets in a single season with 13.
RB: Cori Dyke—The rookie didn't begin the season in the starting XI but has cemented her place since the summer, making 10 consecutive starts since August.
CB: Kylie Strom—The 32-year-old is a canny tackler in the heart of the defense. Her experience has been essential in Orlando's record-breaking year.
CB: Emily Sams—Even after a promising first season in 2023, Sams has had a breakout season in 2024 with Orlando. She recently made her debut for the U.S. women's national team against Iceland.
LB: Kerry Abello—The other left-back option, Carson Pickett, missed the last match with a thigh injury but had been cleared for Friday night. Abello has been the more familiar choice in 2024. The left-footed 25-year-old appeared in every Pride game in 2024.
CDM: Haley McCutcheon—One of Orlando's unsung heroes, McCutcheon does a lot of the dirty work to let others shine. Very competitive, never stops working.
CDM: Angelina—Pride's premier set piece taker, Angelia has a magnificent passing range. Could step up to be more of a 'number 8' or even as an attacking midfielder, but is more likely a deep-lying playmaker.
LAM: Julia Doyle—The most supportive player in the attacking group, Doyle helps stretch the pitch, carry the ball forward, and win it back in counter-pressing moments.
CAM: Marta—What a season for the Brazilian legend. At 38, she has rolled back the years with nine goals scored. That is the highest goal tally for Marta in a single season since 2017 when she scored 13.
RAM: Adriana—The Pride's biggest threat on the dribble, loves to attack opponents one-on-one, get in behind defenders, win fouls, and create havoc. In 2024, the Brazilian matched her 2023 tally of six goals.
CF: Barbra Banda—Although she's on a mini goal drought, with no goal in her past five matches and just one goal since July, Banda still remains one of the biggest attacking threats in the world.
Chicago Red Stars Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alyssa Naeher—The 2024 Ballon d'Or nominee hasn't been as effective in a Chicago shirt as she has been for the U.S. women's national team. But she remains a big leader and vital player.
LB: Taylor Malham—Reliable and a key option for counterattacking out the back. Donaldson will almost certainly keep trusting Malham to deliver at full-back.
CB: Hannah Anderson—In July, an injury to Sam Staab forced Chicago to lean heavily on the rookie. Anderson, to her credit, looks like she's adapting well to the riggers of the NWSL. Nerves on her playoff debut will be something to watch.
CB: Cari Roccaro—Another player who featured in all 26 matches of the season. A midfielder by trade, Roccaro transitioned into being a defensive cover option in September, and it would be surprising to see Donaldson switch again.
RB: Natalia Kuikka—The Finnish international can play anywhere across the backline but has been mostly used as a full-back since the Staab injury. With plenty of playoff experience and a 2022 winners medal, she will be a huge voice in the back.
CDM: Julia Grosso—After three seasons in Italy with Juventus, the Canadian midfielder still feels like she's getting up to speed with the NWSL after arriving in August.
CDM: Bea Franklin—Another rookie who took a while to be eased into the lineup but has ended the season well and in favor. Offers a lot of physicality and blocking potential.
LAM: Mal Swanson—The Red Stars' matchwinner and most mercurial talent, especially with Ludmila missing. Swanson's ability has no limits, but she has gone off the boil. It is now nine matches without a goal for Swanson.
CAM: Shea Groom—Just three starts all season for Groom but they all came in the final month of the regular season. An experienced player who loves to battle and break up the opponents' play. She will absolutely feature, but it could be off the bench.
RAM: Jameese Joseph—Donaldson is going to need defensive due diligence from his attacking players, and that will mean Joseph rolling up her sleeves in the wide areas. She will be the best option to try and slow down Adriana.
CF: Ally Schlegel—Two goals in her final three games of the regular season means Schlegel comes into playoffs as the hot hand.