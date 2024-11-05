Orlando Pride's Rafaelle Souza Ruled Out of NWSL Playoffs Due to Injury
Orlando Pride defender Rafaelle Souza will miss out on the 2024 NWSL playoffs after being put on the season-ending injury list.
The club confirmed the news earlier today, stating the Brazilian international had suffered a partial tear in her quadriceps tendon in her right leg. The news will certainly come as a blow for Pride fans who were hopeful of her making a return just in time for their quarterfinal match against Chicago Red Stars on Friday.
Souza hasn't made an appearance for the 2024 NWSL Shield winners since the season restarted in August, with her last game being played on July 6 when Pride clinched a 2–1 win over Kansas City Current.
However, prior to this she played an essential role on the international stage in the Paris Olympics, earning a silver medal for her efforts representing Brazil after a 1–0 loss to U.S. in the final.
Pride's vice president of soccer operations and sporting director, Haley Carter said: "We are disappointed to lose Rafa for the remainder of the season. She has played an important role in our backline when she has been available, and we are already providing the support she needs to make her return to the pitch."