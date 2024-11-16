Orlando Pride vs. KC Current Predicted Lineups: NWSL Playoffs
On Sunday, November 17, the number one seed Orlando Pride will host the number four KC Current in the semifinals of the NWSL Playoffs.
The match will kick off at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, at 3 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes.
There will be no love lost between these two sides. Tensions have been high ever since they were involved in one of the feistiest encounters of the season back in July.
Both teams were unbeaten leading up to the match midway through the regular season. Eventually, it was the 10-player Pride who won 2-1 and became the first (and only) team to ever win at the Current's new home of CPKC Stadium. The same venue where the 2024 NWSL Championship will be held next weekend.
After the match, many KC fans took to social media to complain about Orlando's extended celebrations. Current forward Michelle Cooper wrote on her Instagram: "We will remember how they acted when the cameras were off."
A cagey 0-0 in September showed that both teams could put the handbrake on and offer up a more tranquil approach. But Sunday's clash feels exceptionally well poised for fireworks on and off the pitch.
Both teams have already won silverware this season. The Pride was the number-one team in the regular season, finishing top of the standings with a record 60 points. While the Current won the only domestic cup competition on offer, the Summer Cup.
When it comes to injuries, Summer Yates had to be subbed off last week with a leg injury. She could be a late scratch to add to the Pride's injury list, that includes Rafaelle.
For KC, Hildah Magaia is unlikely to recover from a leg injury in time for Sunday. Temwa Chawinga has been dealing with a knock on her knee. However, it is yet to show any signs of keeping her off the pitch.
Orlando Pride Predicted Lineup (4-4-2)
GK: Anna Moorehouse—In last weekend's quarterfinal, Orlando's shot-stopper made a big error that led to Chicago's consolation goal. It was her first blunder in a long time after a much-improved 2024 season.
RB: Cori Dyke—The rookie looked very confident making her playoff debut against the Red Stars. Picked up a late yellow card and was taken off the final 15 minutes.
CB: Kylie Strom—One of two Orlando players nominated for Defender of the Year. A reliable leader who will be a rock at the back.
CB: Emily Sams—The other Orlando player nominated for DOTY. Against Chicago, Sams was not only very stable defensively but got an assist for Banda's first goal.
LB: Kerry Abello—This position is up for grabs, with Carson Pickett being a strong option to start. However, Abello has been the fitter of the two players recently.
LM: Julia Doyle—Came off the bench at halftime against Chicago after Ally Watt was handed the starting role. Doyle is a winger with graft who should come back into the side.
CM: Angelina—Helped create one goal against Chicago, and had a hand in six other chances. As the premier passer and set-piece taker on the team, she's very important to how the Pride functions.
CM: Haley McCutcheon—Scored the opener against Chicago, her first goal in 18 months. Offers industry and selflessness in midfield. Blocks passing lanes, hard to get around.
RM: Adriana—Was not given the start in the quarterfinal but looks primed to come back into the starting lineup after fewer minutes than some. Very good at progressing the ball.
FW: Barbra Banda—Could have had a hat-trick in the quarterfinal, but nobly gave the penalty kick (that she won) to the team's designated taker, Marta. One of two MVP candidates on the Pride.
FW: Marta—The other MVP candidate. The Brazilian has rolled back the years at age 38, with one of the greatest seasons in her illustrious career. Fit, fiery, and fearsome as she heads into just her third-ever NWSL playoff match.
KC Current Predicted Lineup (4-3-3)
GK: Almuth Schult—Only lost once in nine matches since taking over as the starter in September, and that was on her debut (a 2-1 loss away to the North Carolina Courage). Calm, great fundamentals.
RB: Hallie Mace—With KC scoring so early in the quarterfinal, we saw a more reserved version of Mace. She can offer a lot in attack.
CB: Alana Cook—No way Cook misses this one. The midseason signing has helped to transform the Current's backline from its early season frailties.
CB: Kayla Sharples—Joined KC six weeks after Cook and has struck up quite the partnership. Just three goals conceded (0.33 per 90 minutes) in the nine matches when Sharples has been on the pitch.
LB: Ellie Wheeler—What a performance from the rookie in the quarterfinal, who made headlines for her well-timed sliding tackle on Kerolin. Izzy Rodriguez will push her for a start at full-back, but Wheeler has earned a chance to hold her place.
CM: Claire Hutton—The 18-year-old has only missed time this year so she could compete at the U20 women's World Cup. She is set to be the midfield anchor.
CM: Lo Labonta—The club captain exudes confidence. Sets the tone, the standard, for how this team carries out its gameplan.
CM: Vanessa DiBernardo—Helps stitch together all the lines. She is one of the first names on the team sheet after arguably the best season of her career.
FW: Temwa Chawinga—First playoff, first playoff goal. What else do you expect from Chawinga? The Malawian is on one of the most exceptional runs of form in world soccer right now with 18 goals in 15 matches in all competitions.
FW: Debinha—Sometimes an option off the bench, Debinha won the starting role for the quarterfinal. She looks to be the perfect foil to play centrally in the attack and create chances.
FW: Michelle Cooper—A good presser of the ball, with the sort of energy that opposition defenders hate. Second half of the season, Cooper has been a starter since Beatriz picked up an injury.