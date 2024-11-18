Emma Hayes Reveals USWNT Squad For November Friendlies, Triple Espresso Absent
For the final time in 2024, Emma Hayes has released her U.S. women's national team roster for the next FIFA international window.
The 24-player group will travel to Europe to take on top-ranked opposition in England at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, November 30, and then the Netherlands at ADO Den Haag Stadium on Tuesday, December 3.
England (2022) and the Netherlands (2017) are the two most recent winners of the UEFA Women's Euros. The two continental giants also reached the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023 and 2019 respectively.
“In terms of our schedule, this is the end of a wonderful year, but we’re still at the beginning of our process of building towards qualifying for the next World Cup,” said Hayes. “So, this trip will be about testing ourselves against two world class teams with opportunities to develop our roster. We will continue to build relationships on and off the field and I’m really excited to work with this group as we continue to set the stage for 2025.”
The USA's superstar front-three of Mallory Swanson, Sophia Smith, and Trinity Rodman (nicknamed 'Triple Espresso') will all miss the trip due to lingering injuries. Despite an ongoing back issue, Rodman is set to play for the Washington Spirit in the NWSL Championship final next weekend.
Teenager Lily Yohannes has received her first call-up since she declared to play for the USWNT over the Netherlands. The Ajax midfielder, who only made her debut for the USA this past June, was born in Virginia but moved to Holland with her family as a child.
There are also first-ever senior USA call-ups for Manchester United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce and Utah Royals attacker Ally Sentnor. Both have been involved with the USA's youth ranks, with Sentnor recently captaining the USA at the 2024 FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup.
While most NWSL players are now finished with club matches for the season, Emily Sams of the Orlando Pride, as well as Casey Krueger and Hal Hershfelt of the Spirit, will compete for the league championship this upcoming weekend before heading out for international duty abroad.
Here's the full USWNT squad for the upcoming friendlies.
USWNT Squad for England and Netherlands Friendlies
Goalkeepers
- Mandy Haught (Utah Royals)
- Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United)
- Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)
Defenders
- Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC)
- Emily Fox (Arsenal FC)
- Eva Gaetino (Paris Saint-Germain)
- Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC)
- Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit)
- Alyssa Malonson (Bay FC)
- Jenna Nighswonger (NJ/NY Gotham FC)
- Emily Sams (Orland Pride)
- Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC)
Midfielders
- Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain)
- Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC)
- Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit)
- Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon)
- Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham FC)
- Lily Yohannes (Ajax)
Forwards
- Yazmeen Ryan (NJ/NY Gotham FC)
- Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC)
- Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC
- Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals)
- Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC)
- Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)