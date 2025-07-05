Palmeiras 1–2 Chelsea: Player Ratings As Blues Advance to Club World Cup Semifinals
Chelsea were the better team on the night and overcame a Palmeiras second-half surge to defeat the Brazilians 2–1 in the Club World Cup quarterfinals.
The Blues dominated proceedings early, looking dynamic and loose despite some key absences. After a couple of insinuations, Cole Palmer scored his first goal of the Club World Cup with a neat first touch and an even cooler finish curled into the bottom corner.
Despite Chelsea continuing to be far-and-away the better team, they couldn't add a second before half time.
As good as Chelsea were during the first half, they were just as bad to start the second. Palmeiras looked like the better side out of the tunnel and got their reward eight minutes in.
Future Chelsea player Estêvão Willian received a ball in space as he entered the box, and when it looked like he didn’t have an angle, he fired an absolute near-post rocket that went in after hitting the crossbar. Robert Sánchez was caught by surprise and the future Blue celebrated as if he’d just scored against El Verdão’s biggest rival.
The match became a basketball game for the remainder of the second half, with both teams going up and down the pitch trading scoring opportunities. It was anyone’s game until, finally, Chelsea retook the lead in the 83rd minute. Malo Gusto sent in a cross that was deflected and then handled horribly by Weverton, allowing the ball to trickle into the back of the net in what was ruled as an own goal.
Chelsea controlled the final minutes of the match and secured the victory. Up next, Fluminense with a ticket to the final on the line.
Palmeiras Player Ratings vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: Weverton
6.9
RB: Agustín Giay
5.2
CB: Micael
6.9
CB: Bruno Fuchs
6.0
LB: Vanderlan
5.7
CM: Richard Ríos
7.0
CM: Emiliano Martínez
6.5
RW: Allan
6.1
AM: Estêvão
7.0
LW: Facundo Torres
5.9
ST: Vitor Roque
6.2
SUB: Mauricio (67’ for Allan)
6.1
SUB: Paulinho (67’ for Torres)
6.1
SUB: Aníbal Moreno (75’ for Martínez)
6.0
SUB: José López (75’ for Roque)
6.0
SUB: Raphael Veiga (85’ for Ríos)
N/A
Subs not used: Marcelo Lomba (GK), Mateus Oliveira (GK), Kaiky Naves, Luis Benedetti, Marcos Rocha, Mayke, Lucas Evangelista, Felipe Anderson, Luighi, Thalys
Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Palmeiras (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: Robert Sánchez
6.7
RB: Malo Gusto
7.5
CB: Trevoh Chalobah
8.2
CB: Levi Colwill
7.5
LB: Marc Cucurella
7.5
CM: Andrey Santos
7.5
CM: Enzo Fernández
7.3
RW: Pedro Neto
7.7
AM: Cole Palmer
8.0
LW: Christopher Nkunku
6.6
ST: Liam Delap
6.0
SUB: João Pedro (54’ for Delap)
7.0
SUB: Noni Madueke (54’ for Nkunku)
6.5
SUB: Pedro Neto (87’ for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall)
N/A
SUB: Dario Essugo (90’ for Andrey Santos)
N/A
Subs not used: Filip Jörgensen (GK), Gabriel Slonina (GK), Mike Penders (GK), Aaron Anselmino, Josh Acheampong, Mamadou Sarr, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Nicolas Jackson, Tyrique George
Player of the Match: Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea)
