Paris Saint-Germain's Road to the UEFA Champions League Final

The Ligue 1 champions are returning to the final for the first time since 2020 hoping for a better result.

Max Mallow

The Ligue 1 champions are one step away from realizing European glory. / IMAGO/MAXPPP

Paris Saint-Germain are UEFA Champions League finalists once again after they defeated Arsenal 3–1 over two legs.

After they dispatched Liverpool in the round of 16, pundits named them the best team in Europe this season. They followed through with that praise and became finalists heading to Munich on May 31. Luis Enrique, in his second season, has transformed this side into a cohesive unit that's threatening from all areas on the pitch. Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes are as formidable a wing-back partnership as any, Vitinha marshals the midfield with Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué interchanging and confusing defenses.

The final against Inter Milan, a first-time meeting between the two sides in a competitive environment, is going to be a must-see affair.

Here's how PSG got to the final.

Paris Saint-Germain's Road to the UEFA Champions League Final

League Phase

  • 1–0 win vs. Girona
  • 2–0 loss at Arsenal
  • 1–1 draw vs. PSV Eindhoven
  • 2–1 loss vs. Atletico Madrid
  • 1–0 loss at Bayern Munich
  • 3–0 win at Salzburg
  • 4–2 win vs. Manchester City
  • 4–1 win at VfB Stuttgart

Knockout Stage

Playoff Round (Advanced 10–0 on aggregate)

  • 3–0 win at Stade Brestois 29
  • 7–0 win vs. Stade Brestois 29

Round of 16 (Advanced 1–1 on aggregate, 4–1 on penalties)

  • 1–0 loss vs. Liverpool
  • 1–0 win at Liverpool (4–1 on penalties)

Quarterfinals (Advanced 5–4 on aggregate)

  • 3–1 win vs. Aston Villa
  • 3–2 loss at Aston Villa

Semifinals (Advanced 3–1 on aggregate)

  • 1–0 win at Arsenal
  • 2–1 win vs. Arsenal

