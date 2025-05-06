Inter Milan Emerge Victorious Over Barcelona: Takeaways From One of the Greatest Ever Champions League Semifinals
In one of the greatest UEFA Champions League semifinals ever, Inter Milan defeated Barcelona 4–3 in extra time of the second leg of the Champions League semifinals and 7–6 on aggregate to advance to the final of Europe's top-tier club competition.
It was a thrilling match that saw Inter take a 2–0 first half lead only for Barcelona to come storming back in the second half. Raphinha gave Barça a 3–2 lead in the dying minutes that appeared to complete the Catalans' comeback, but Inter pushed forward and found the equalizer in stoppage time through Francesco Acerbi.
Inter threw the knockout punch in the first half of extra time when as Davide Frattesi retook the lead for the hosts, a lead they wouldn't squander again. Although Barça tried to fight back, Yann Sommer was at his best when it mattered most and on the back of his seven saves, Inter Milan spoiled Barcelona's treble dreams and are Champions League finalists.
Inter await the winner of Paris Saint Germain and Arsenal in the final. For now, they can celebrate one of the great Champions League ties in recent memory.
There's plenty to analyze from the spectacle we just witnessed, but here are three takeaways from Inter Milan and Barcelona's thrilling second leg of the Champions League semifinals.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S BARCELONA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Simone Inzaghi Built a European Juggernaut
Simone Inzaghi deserves a ton of credit for building one of the best teams in Europe, capable of playing different styles that finds multiple ways to win whilst still maintaining the toughness, unwavering effort and character that's synonymous with the great Serie A powerhouses. Inzaghi has now led the current Serie A champions to two Champions League finals since his appointment in 2021.
Many expected Inter to sit back in a compact, low defensive block like they did for much of the first leg. However, Inzaghi changed his system and instead set up his team higher up the pitch. Inter's midfield trio plus their two fullbacks incessantly pressed Barcelona's midfielders during the first half.
Simply by having the whole team play 20 steps forward, Inter suffocated Barça with their press, compromising one of the best midfields in the world. Barcelona were never going to go away quietly and mounted a comeback. Trailing for only the second time in the Champions League season and on the verge of elimination, Inter once again proved their worth and responded to send the game to extra time. Once there, it was two of Inzaghi's second half substitutes who combined for the winning goal.
Denzel Dumfries, Yann Sommer and Lautaro Martínez were brilliant over both legs, but Inter's strength comes from the sum of their parts. The team proved why they're one of the best teams in the world, deservedly advancing to the Champions League final.
The Comeback Kings Fell Just Shy of the Final
Unlike previous embarrassing, heartbreaking exits from the Champions League that defined Barcelona's recent European history, Hansi Flick's Barça stood tall until the final whistle.
Four times the Catalans were behind in the tie, twice they had a two goal disadvantage and, every single time, Barça got up from the canvas and mounted a comeback, crowned by a superb three-goal run to turn around a two-goal deficit in the second half that placed them less than two minutes away from advancing to the Champions League final.
Despite tired legs, a hostile crowd going wild and one of the best defensive sides in Europe closing down spaces, Barça were a Sommer fingertip away from leveling the tie for a fifth time in the second half of extra time.
In the end Barcelona's Champions League trophy drought will continue. Perhaps the pain and heartbreak of getting so close to the final stings just as much if not more than previous eliminations, but this time, Barça didn't fold in front of adversity. They battled until the end like their history demands and can exit the competition with their heads held high. It'll be a valuable lesson for a young side that will unquestionably be back as serious contenders next season.
Greatest Champions League Semifinals Ever?
Two 3-3 final scores at the end of two 90 minute games, dramatic comebacks, extra time winners and 13 total goals scored over both legs. Inter Milan and Barcelona delivered one of, if not the greatest semifinals tie in Champions League history.
There was a lot of discussion prior to the start of the Champions League season regarding the newly integrated league phase format, a conversation that continued for months. However, the Champions League isn't remembered for its opening phase, it's remembered for days, games and ties like this one. The debate will surely pick up once again come the start of next season, but today helped everyone remember that there's nothing like the knockout rounds of Europe's most prestigious club competition.
Years from now, we'll still talk about Denzel Dumfries's five goal involvements in the tie, Lamine Yamal's coronation on Europe's biggest stage, Barcelona's near comeback attempt, Sommer's heroics and Acerbi's stoppage time equalizer followed Frattesi's extra time winner.
Inter Milan and Barcelona put on an absolute show that soccer fans worldwide won't soon forget. Everyone that tuned in to watch these two iconic European club's battle it out to reach the Champions League final should be thankful. Never take games and moments like today for granted, these are the days that make soccer the greatest sporting spectacle on earth and make millions across the world fall in love with the game.