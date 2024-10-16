Paul Pogba Reveals Where He Wants to Play After Doping Ban Reduced
After weeks of speculation about Paul Pogba's future at Juventus, the Frenchman finally revealed where he wants to land once he returns to soccer.
In an interview with Sky Sports' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol, Pogba shared his plans for the future now that his four-year doping ban was reduced to 18 months. Fabrizio Romano reported Pogba and Juventus agreed to terminate his current contract with the Italian giants, but the 31-year-old sounds like he is weighing all his options before making any final decisions.
"Where would I like to play? On the pitch. First, it's for sure Juventus. I want to start training with [my] teammates," Pogba said. "I’m willing to take a salary cut to stay at Juventus."
When asked about a possible move back to the Premier League, the midfielder replied, "Like I said, I'm at Juventus. I am still on contract. I will see with them what they're thinking, what's their vision. My vision is to come back, train and show that I am a [soccer] player and I am a new Paul Pogba."
Solhekol briefly asked Pogba about a potential move to Major League Soccer or the Saudi Pro League, but the conversation came back to Pogba's former club, Manchester United. Although the 31-year-old did not outright deny a possible return to the Red Devils or the EPL, he reiterated that his focus is on returning at a high enough level so he can play wherever he desires.
"I don't want to lose the level that I'm at and if I can surpass it, that would be what I want," Pogba said. "I don't want my level to change."
Pogba concluded the interview expressing his "hope" to once again represent France, who he helped win the World Cup back in 2018. "I have to win my place in the national team again. I am ready to fight," he said.
Pogba is free to return to training with Juventus in Jan. 2025 and then can play his first competitive match in Mar. 2025. Before he received his original four-year ban for testing positive for dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), Pogba only made 12 appearances and scored zero goals in his second stint with the Serie A side.
Pogba's current contract with Juventus expires in 2026.