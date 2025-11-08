Pep Guardiola Makes Bold Arsenal Premier League Title Prediction
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has conceded it will be “almost impossible” to catch Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.
Heading into Saturday’s Premier League action, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners hold a six-point lead over City, who themselves are one point ahead of defending champins Liverpool, with Arsenal continuing to churn out positive results while those around them falter.
Arsenal have conceded just three goals so far this season and have even made it hard for opponents to register shots on target, leaving Guardiola convinced stopping the Gunners on their pursuit of Premier League glory will be a tough ask.
“If they continue this way—they play games, they don’t concede goals, not even clear chances, and they win and win—oh my God, it will be almost impossible [to catch Arsenal], but always you expect you will be better and they can drop points. All we can do is win our games and be there close.
“They have to come here, and there are many things in the season that we will experience.
“It’s exceptional what they have been doing for two or three seasons. It looks like every time it’s closer.
“But we are in early November, and early November nobody wins the title. You can lose it, but nobody wins the title.”
Arteta Rejects Premier League Favourites Tag
Having started the season in such impressive form, it was put to Arteta on Friday that the only team capable of stopping Arsenal’s push to glory is Arsenal themselves.
The boss was in no mood to entertain such suggestions, making it abundantly clear the likes of City and Liverpool are far too good to write off at this early stage in the season, even if Arsenal have opened up some breathing room.
Indeed, City and Liverpool are the only two sides to have taken points off Arsenal so far this season—Newcastle United are the only other side to have even scored against the Gunners.
Arsenal will hope to have extended their lead over at least one of their two top rivals, who face off in Sunday’s final game, by the end of the gameweek.