Pep Guardiola Breaks Silence on Shocking Camera Operator Confrontation
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he instantly apologised for his behaviour following his team’s Premier League defeat to Newcastle United.
City lost the game 2–1 and felt aggrieved by several refereeing decisions, leaving Guardiola irate once the final whistle had sounded. The 54-year-old went onto the pitch to exchange words with referee Sam Barrott, but stepped over the line when he angrily confronted a camera operator, lifting the man’s headphones to seemingly shout something in his ear.
Guardiola said that he apologised for such actions there and then.
“I apologised. I feel embarrassed, ashamed when I see it. I don’t like it. I apologised after one second to the cameraman. I am who I am,” he said when speaking with reporters on Monday.
“After 1,000 games I’m not a perfect person, I make huge mistakes. The reason why is I want to defend my team and my club,” the Spaniard added.
Why Was Pep Guardiola So Angry After Newcastle Defeat?
All three goals during the game at St James’s Park were scored in the space of just 10 second-half minutes. Harvey Barnes gave Newcastle the lead at the hour mark, soon cancelled out by Rúben Dias. Yet within moments of City drawing level, Barnes got Newcastle’s decisive second.
That second Barnes goal was the subject of a lengthy VAR review, concluding that two Newcastle players—Barnes and Bruno Guimarães—who could potentially have been in an offside position were not, as well as ruling there was no foul on City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Guardiola’s visitors also had two penalty appeals waved away.
In the fractious postgame melee, there also appeared to be cross words exchanged with Guimarães, a player Guardiola openly praised just a few days earlier.
This time, the City boss insisted he didn’t know “what happened”, but claimed his relationship with the Newcastle midfield often linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium remains a “good” one.
“We have known Bruno for many, many years and every time after the game, even at the Etihad, we talk in the tunnel or wherever we talk, always. I don’t know what happened,” Guardiola explained.
“Our paths always cross and I always have a good relationship with him. I love it. I’m an emotional guy, I love to talk and move my hands and my arms and everything.”