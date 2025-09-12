Pep Guardiola Pokes Fun at Alexander Isak Over ‘Best Striker’ Claim
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted Erling Haaland is “a little bit above” Alexander Isak, who Liverpool manager Arne Slot described as the best striker in the world.
Liverpool fans are eagerly awaiting Isak’s debut but, speaking earlier on Friday, Slot called for patience towards the £125 million ($169.5 million) signing, who is continuing to build up his match fitness after a disjointed summer.
Slot praised Sweden manager Jon Dahl Tomasson for helping to protect “maybe the best striker in the world”—comments which were soon put to Guardiola in his own press conference just hours later.
Asked how he would rank Haaland compared to Isak, Guardiola smiled: “A little bit above.”
The City boss continued: “Isak is an exceptional player. You asked me about Erling and he is top. Isak must be a top player because of what they paid. Another one would say [Kylian] Mbappé, [Lionel] Messi, Cristiano [Ronaldo], it’s a game of opinions.
“I wouldn’t change Erling for anyone. I know him. I like him.”
Eddie Howe: Isak Relationship Changed After Newcastle ‘Strike’
Isak’s name was mentioned in a number of Friday’s press conferences, including that of Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe, who was speaking for the first time since the Sweden’s departure from St James’ Park.
While keen to draw a line in the sand and move on, Howe confessed his rapport with Isak turned sour this summer after the striker refused to travel for pre-season with the Magpies.
“Alex and I always enjoyed a great relationship,” Howe said. “I loved working with him. I hope he enjoyed working with us.
“It was mutually beneficial. We helped him become the player he in part is today and he helped us as a team achieve some unbelievable milestones and was part of a very successful team. The moment he went on strike our relationship did change and that was probably a turning point in our relationship.
“We want to create an environment and home for them that they love being at. But I would say Alex was very much part of that and loved his time here so I don’t think that was the issue. I think the issue for him was more when the other club came, that then changed his thought process. I never had a day where Alex didn’t look like he enjoyed being at Newcastle. 100%.”