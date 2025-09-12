‘Keep in Mind’—Arne Slot Sends Crucial Alexander Isak Message
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has urged fans to temper their expectations for new signing Alexander Isak as the striker continues to work on his fitness.
Isak was lacking match fitness when he completed his British-record £125 million ($169.5 million) switch from Newcastle United late in the transfer window, with an injury and self-imposed exile from training leaving him playing catch-up.
He travelled with Sweden over the international break and began to build up his fitness off the bench, before taking part in his first Liverpool training sessions upon his return.
Fans are now hopeful of seeing Isak in action on Sunday, when the Reds travel to face Burnley, but Slot suggested the towering striker may be limited to cameo appearances at this early stage of his Liverpool career.
“First of all, the Swedish manager, [Jon Dahl] Tomasson deserves a big compliment because he gets maybe the best striker in the world in and needs him for his country but understands that playing him might result in injuries, so he took care of the player and he deserves a big compliment for that,” Slot said.
“We will treat Alex the same, so don’t expect 90 minutes every week, he missed pre-season and team sessions so we have to build him up gradually. But that will be a challenge, but we have signed him for six years, so this is what the fans have to keep in mind if I bring him in.”
Slot went on to confirm Isak, alongside the rest of his international players, returned without any fitness concerns. The Swede will continue to train with his new side as Slot looks to build a relationship with his newest recruit.
“Maybe you don’t believe me but I haven’t spoken to him that much,” Slot confessed. “I phoned him after he signed and he had to go to Sweden but 99% of the time during breaks, I leave the players for their national managers.
“I text him once or twice but I do have to get to know him in the upcoming days and weeks. But we have such a great culture here at this club, so we sign players for his qualities and I know how good he is, what a quality player he is.”
With Isak’s involvement against Burnley likely to be limited, Slot has the luxury of continuing to turn to another new face, Hugo Ekitiké. The £79 million arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt has three goals and an assist from his first four games, and it appears as though he will be given the chance to add to that tally on Sunday.