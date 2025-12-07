Pep Guardiola Slams Man City Hero With Lionel Messi Comparison
Perhaps the person least impressed with Rayan Cherki’s rabona assist against Sunderland was Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who urged his midfielder to instead adopt the “simplicity” of Lionel Messi’s playmaking.
Cherki stole the show at the Etihad on Saturday, setting up two of Man City’s three goals in their dominant win over the Black Cats. The Frenchman left the crowd in awe just past the hour-mark when he bested Sunderland defender Trai Hume inside the box, carving enough space to send a sensational rabona cross the way of Phil Foden.
The England international headed home the delicious ball to seal a 3–0 win for the Cityzens, putting the 11-time English champions just two points off league-leaders Arsenal, who were stunned in stoppage time by Aston Villa.
Cherki’s rabona, collecting three points and coming within striking distance of the Gunners were all causes to celebrate after the final whistle sounded in Manchester. Yet Guardiola focused on some unexpected criticism for his young midfielder following the result.
“I never saw Messi play a cross like he has done,” the Spanish boss said. “Messi is the best player to play the game but I never saw these kind of crosses.
“Crosses are fine, right or left or which part of your feet, it doesn’t matter. If it is effective, it is fine, but I like the simplicity because I learned from Messi that I never make a mistake with the simple things.
“The simple things he does perfectly, then he dribbles past four or five players. I want players to do the simple things well and after that you have special talent and he can do whatever he wants.
“But if he doesn’t work now, it will be a problem. He will be in trouble,” Guardiola finished
Cherki Leads Premier League Despite Inconsistent Minutes
Unlike his manager, Cherki was all smiles after Man City’s 3–0 win. Not only did the 22-year-old record two assists, but he also created the most chances (six) and completed the most dribbles (five) in the match.
“I worked for that [assist],” Cherki told BBC after the match. “I know my quality, which is my technique, when I play with Phil, Erling [Haaland], Omar [Marmoush], it’s very important to give the good balls for them.”
The France international, who left Lyon to join Man City this summer in a deal worth an initial £30.45 million ($40.6 million), then took to social media to further bask in his night.
“Great day at work,” Cherki shared on X. “Thank you for the support.”
The summer signing leads the Premier League in assists this season with five despite only playing 350 minutes. His teammate Erling Haaland, meanwhile, has found the back of the net 15 times in the English top flight, more than any other player in 2025–26.