Pep Guardiola vs. Mikel Arteta: Head-to-Head Record
Pep Guardiola and his former apprentice Mikel Arteta have now been embroiled in a ferocious rivalry for many years.
The two formed an incredible friendship during their time together at Manchester City, where now Arsenal boss Arteta acted as assistant manager to his compatriot, but Guardiola and his ex-mentee are now regular competitors on the touchline.
Guardiola is yet to be usurped by his former pupil, with the City boss having largely dominated meetings between the Cityzens and the Gunners since Arteta’s appointment in north London. But recent history has favoured Arsenal, who continue to close the gap between themselves and the eight-time Premier League champions.
Here is the complete head-to-head record between Guardiola and Arteta.
Man City 3–0 Arsenal (17/6/2020)
The first meeting between Guardiola and Arteta was staged in an empty Etihad Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it was City supporters who were celebrating on their sofas.
David Luiz’s second-half red card proved immensely costly, with future Arsenal employee Raheem Sterling having already handed City the lead. Unsurprisingly, things unravelled after the Brazilian’s dismissal, with Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden glossing the scoreline.
A bruising defeat for Arteta in the opening duel with his master.
Arsenal 2–0 Man City (18/7/2020)
Just a month after City’s 3–0 victory over Arsenal, the two giants locked horns again, this time in the FA Cup semi-finals. On this occasion, it was the Gunners who ran out victors behind closed doors, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s brace guiding the Gunners to the final.
It proved a sizeable step in the Arteta project, with Arsenal eventually winning the trophy courtesy of another double from Aubameyang at Wembley Stadium in the showpiece event.
Man City 1–0 Arsenal (October 17, 2020)
Only a month separated Guardiola and Arteta’s second and third managerial meetings, with the City boss returning to winning ways. Unlike Arsenal’s previous trip to the Etihad, however, this battle was extremely competitive.
Surprise captain for the day Sterling was once again Arsenal’s tormenter as he produced the only goal of the game in the 23rd minute, converting from Foden’s rebounded shot to earn the Cityzens victory early in the Premier League season.
Arsenal 1–4 Man City (December 22, 2020)
City had tasted a frustrating defeat to Arsenal in the FA Cup the previous season but earned sweet revenge in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals in 2020–21. Guardiola’s men dismantled their hosts in the last eight, with Alexandre Lacazette producing nothing more than a consolation in a 4–1 defeat for Arteta.
Current Arsenal employee Gabriel Jesus was on the scoresheet after three minutes, with the Brazilian joined by Riyad Mahrez, Foden and Aymeric Laporte in a thumping win.
Arsenal 0–1 Man City (February 21, 2021)
There are no prizes for guessing who scored the winner in City’s 1–0 win over Arsenal in February 2021. That’s right, Sterling.
The Englishman downed the Gunners once more with a second-minute header, with Arsenal unable to find an adequate response. City’s victory extended their winning run to 18 games and moved them ten points clear in the title race.
Man City 5–0 Arsenal (August 28, 2021)
Luiz’s sending off resulted in a miserable outing for Arsenal at the Etihad in Arteta’s first meeting with Guardiola, and Granit Xhaka’s red card had a similar effect in the sixth battle between the coaches in August 2021.
City were already two goals to the good when the Switzerland international was dismissed for a late lunge, with Jesus adding to the score before the half-time whistle.
Rodri and Ferran Torres scored after the restart to further embarrass the visitors, who ended the match with just 19.6% possession.
Man City 1–0 Arsenal (January 27, 2023)
A second FA Cup meeting between Guardiola and Arteta secured yet another victory for the City boss against his old assistant, with Nathan Aké’s second-half effort earning a narrow 1–0 victory in the competition’s fourth round.
It proved a pivotal triumph for the Cityzens en route to their historic treble, with Guardiola’s men beating Manchester United in the FA Cup final at the end of the campaign.
Arsenal 1–3 Man City (February 15, 2023)
Both of City’s Premier League duels with Arsenal in 2022–23 came in the second half of the season, starting with a meeting at the Emirates. As the two sides vied for the title, it was the experience of Guardiola’s side that came out on top.
De Bruyne’s excellent lofted finish opened the scoring and despite Bukayo Saka’s penalty levelling the score, Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland put the game to bed in the closing stages to move City above Arsenal at the table’s summit.
Man City 4–1 Arsenal (April 26, 2023)
En route to the Premier League title, City secured an even more emphatic victory over rivals Arsenal at the end of April. De Bruyne was the star of the show for the Cityzens, who moved two points behind the Gunners with two matches in hand.
The Belgian scored twice and assisted in the thrashing at the Etihad, with John Stones and Haaland also on the scoresheet. Rob Holding’s 86th-minute effort proved inconsequential in what was ultimately the Premier League title decider.
It was also a seventh successive win for Guardiola against Arteta.
Arsenal 1–1 (5–2p) Man City (August 6, 2023)
With City winning the Premier League and FA Cup in 2022–23, Premier League runners-up Arsenal were given a place in the Community Shield at the beginning of the following campaign. They took full advantage, beating Guardiola’s men on penalties to claim silverware.
Cole Palmer appeared to have given City victory in the 77th minute, but Leandro Trossard’s deflected effort in the 11th minute of stoppage time ensured the match went to spot kicks.
Arsenal were perfect from 12 yards, with misses from De Bruyne and Rodri handing them the Community Shield.
Arsenal 1–0 Man City (October 8, 2023)
Another late deflected strike went in Arsenal’s favour during the first Premier League meeting with City in 2023–24, with Gabriel Martinelli’s effort giving Arteta his first ever league victory over Guardiola.
The result offered the Gunners hope of another title challenge as they edged a largely uninspiring affair. It was a first victory for Arsenal against City over 90 minutes since the FA Cup semi-final win in July 2020.
Man City 0–0 Arsenal (March 31, 2024)
The second league meeting of the 2023–24 campaign between City and Arsenal was similarly competitive, but nothing was able to separate the sides on this occasion. A goalless draw handed hope to Liverpool in the title race, although the stalemate proved a bigger setback for the Gunners than their hosts.
Despite the draw, City still ran out as Premier League champions, condemning Arteta’s side to another second-place finish and extending Arsenal’s major silverware drought.
Man City 2–2 Arsenal (September 22, 2024)
The drama that was missing from the previous season’s Etihad showdown was present in the 2–2 draw between City and Arsenal early in the 2024–25 season.
Things had been going swimmingly for the Gunners, who overturned Haaland’s ninth-minute effort via goals from Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel, but Leandro Trossard’s controversial red card changed the complexion of the match—the Belgian given a second yellow for kicking the ball away.
Arsenal, despite their man disadvantage, looked set to hold on for three crucial points in the title race, but Stones’ 98th-minute leveller resulted in heartbreak for the Gunners.
Arsenal 5–1 Man City (February 2, 2025)
While Arsenal were unable to secure the 2024–25 title, this time losing out to Liverpool, they did assert their dominance over City in style with a resounding 5–1 victory at the Emirates.
Guardiola’s side, who were a shadow of their former selves over the campaign, were sliced open repeatedly by their hosts, with goals from Martin Ødegaard, Thomas Partey, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Kai Havertz and Ethan Nwaneri securing a memorable victory.
An incredibly sweet moment for Arteta in the rivalry with his fellow Spaniard.
- Pep Guardiola: 8 wins
- Mikel Arteta: 4 wins
- Draws: 2
Goals Scored
- Teams managed by Pep Guardiola: 26
- Teams manager by Mikel Arteta: 14