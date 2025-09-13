Pep Guardiola vs. Ruben Amorim: Head-to-Head Record
There is a gulf in experience between Pep Guardiola and Ruben Amorim yet both find themselves managing at the the game’s elite level.
Guardiola’s genius has graced Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now Manchester City, with the Spaniard’s success unrivalled in the modern game. He’s single-handedly transformed the footballing landscape and continues to lead the Cityzens with distinction.
Amorim finds himself at the beginning of a promising career, earning his stripes at Sporting CP before being appointed the Manchester United head coach. He’s now in direct competition with Guardiola as they share the touchline in one of world football’s fiercest rivalries.
There have not been dozens of battles between the two coaches previously but their head-to-head record is still graced by some entertaining meetings.
Here’s a complete rundown of the history between the managers.
1. Sporting CP 0–5 Man City (15/2/22)
The first meeting between Guardiola and Amorim could hardly have been more one-sided. During the latter’s successful stint with Sporting, the managers locked horns in the 2021–22 Champions League last 16, and it was Man City who were defiant victors.
Guardiola’s side demolished their Portuguese adversaries in the first leg and secured a five-goal advantage that effectively booked their place in the quarter-final. They were four goals to the good at half time courtesy of Bernardo Silva’s brace and efforts from Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden, with Raheem Sterling adding gloss to the score after the restart.
A bruising defeat for Amorim on the big stage.
2. Man City 0–0 Sporting CP (9/3/22)
Sporting were able to keep their pride intact during the second leg, however, frustrating their hosts in a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium. Amorim was quick to identify and apply solutions against a strong City team, with his side holding firm in a battle of little consequence.
Man City failed to produce their trademark attacking magic against their stubborn visitors, with motivation perhaps an issue for the home side. Regardless, they sauntered into the last eight as Amorim’s men were dumped out of Europe.
3. Sporting CP 4–1 Man City (5/11/24)
Guardiola was aiming to mastermind another thrashing in Lisbon but it was the Man City manager who was on the end of an embarrassing defeat instead. Sporting proved far too strong for the eight-time Premier League champions during the league phase of the 2024–25 Champions League, with Viktor Gyökeres the thorn in Guardiola’s side.
Foden fired Man City into a fourth-minute lead but Gyökeres levelled the score before the break and proceeded to score two penalties after the restart to secure a memorable match ball. Maxi Araújo was also on the scoresheet in the 4–1 triumph.
It proved a third successive defeat for Man City during a period of rough form and a fitting farewell present from Amorim to the Sporting faithful shortly before his move to Old Trafford.
4. Man City 1–2 Man Utd (15/12/24)
Amorim would visit the Etihad a little over a month after destroying Man City in Lisbon, this time as Man Utd’s head coach. While the result was not as emphatic, the victory was even sweeter for the new Red Devils boss as a dramatic late comeback secured a stunning win.
Joško Gvardiol had opened the scoring for Man City in the first half and the hosts appeared set to edge an uninspiring affair, but an 88th-minute penalty from Bruno Fernandes and 90th-minute strike from Amad Diallo turned the match on its head and handed United surprise bragging rights.
It was the dream Manchester derby debut for Amorim, who piled more misery on Guardiola’s side amid a difficult period.
5. Man Utd 0–0 Man City (6/4/25)
The chaos that engulfed Amorim’s first Manchester derby was entirely absent for his second. Neither side could find the net in a drab affair at Old Trafford, resulting in a second goalless draw between Amorim and Guardiola in their first five meetings.
Given United’s hugely underwhelming Premier League form in 2024–25, it was ultimately a positive result for Amorim. For Guardiola, it was another frustrating clash with the Man Utd boss.
Pep Guardiola vs. Ruben Amorim Head-to-Head Record
- Pep Guardiola: 1 win
- Ruben Amorim: 2 wins
- Draws: 2
Goals Scored
- Teams managed by Pep Guardiola: 7
- Teams managed by Ruben Amorim: 6