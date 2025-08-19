PFA Awards 2025: Full List of Award Winners
Another year of the PFA Awards are in the books as players were honoured and celebrated for their sporting successes. History was made at the awards with Mohamed Salah picking up his third PFA Player of the Year trophy while Mariona Caldentey won the top women’s award after helping Arsenal to European glory.
Other awards handed out on the night include best young players and best players from the Women’s Super League, EFL Championship, League One and Two.
As well, Team of the Year squads for the five represented leagues were also revealed.
Check out the full list of award winners at the 2025 PFA Awards below.
2025 PFA Awards: Full List of Winners
PFA Men’s Player of the Year Winner
Salah won the award for a record-setting third time after leading Liverpool to the Premier League title while leading the league in goals and assists.
Nominees
- Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
- Alexander Isak (Newcastle United)
- Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)
- Cole Palmer (Chelsea)
- Declan Rice (Arsenal)
PFA Women’s Player of the Year Winner
Arsenal star Mariona Caldentey won the award for the first time.
Nominees
- Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea)
- Mary Fowler (Manchester City)
- Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City)
- Alessia Russo (Arsenal)
- Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United)
PFA Men’s Young Player of the Year Winner
Aston Villa player Morgan Rogers won the men’s Young Player of the Year award.
Nominees
- Liam Delap (Ipswich Town)
- Dean Huijsen (Bournemouth)
- Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth)
- Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal)
- Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)
PFA Women’s Young Player of the Year Winner
Nominees
Arsenal’s Olivia Smith won the women’s Young Player of the Year award.
- Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea)
- Grace Clinton (Manchester United)
- Mary Fowler (Manchester City)
- Maika Hamano (Chelsea)
- Wieke Kaptein (Chelsea)
PFA Championship Player of the Year
Former Burnley goalkeeper, now of Manchester City, James Trafford won the award.
Nominees
- Josh Brownhill (Burnley)
- Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United)
- Daniel James (Leeds United)
- Borja Sainz (Norwich City)
- Ao Tanaka (Leeds United)
PFA League One Player of the Year
Wycombe Wanderers’ Richard Kone won the top honor for League One.
Nominees
- Tomoki Iwata (Birmingham City)
- Davis Keillor-Dunn (Barnsley)
- Charlie Kelman (Leyton Orient)
- Kwame Poku (Peterborough United)
- Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City)
PFA League Two Player of the Year
Bromley’s Michael Cheek won the award for top player in League Two.
Nominees
- Alassana Jatta (Notts County)
- Nathan Lowe (Walsall)
- David McGoldrick (Notts County)
- Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers)
- Jack Payne (Colchester United)