Phil Jones Names Who He’d Start Over Jude Bellingham As England’s No. 10
Former England defender Phil Jones has called upon Thomas Tuchel to drop Jude Bellingham from his starting lineup at the 2026 World Cup in six months’ time, in favour of Morgan Rogers.
Bellingham missed England’s qualifiers in September while he recovered from shoulder surgery, but wasn’t called up in October and appeared frustrated when he did return to the fold in November.
The relationship between Bellingham and Tuchel has felt strained at times. The England manager apologised for describing the Real Madrid star’s on-field behaviour as “repulsive” in June, stating that he used the word unintentionally and highlighted English not being his first language.
But Bellingham didn’t start November’s win over Serbia and reacted badly when he was substituted a few minutes before the end against Albania a few days later.
“I don’t want to make more out of it but I stick to my words—‘behaviour is key’ and respect towards the teammates who come in,” Tuchel told BBC Radio 5 Live. “Decisions are made and you have to accept it as a player.”
The teammate who came in on that occasion was Rogers, with Tuchel remarking at the time the Aston Villa attacker “deserves to play for us.” At club, level, he has been instrumental in Villa winning 10 of their last 11 Premier League games to enter the title race.
‘I Can’t Understand’—Jones Backs Rogers for Key World Cup Role
“He would be my number 10 in the World Cup,” Jones told Sports Illustrated FC.
“I know it’s an unpopular decision, and I know he probably won’t because Jude Bellingham is at Real Madrid. Hopefully that doesn’t influence it, but I’m doubling down on it.
“I think [Rogers] has been the player who I’ve enjoyed watching the most over the last six months. I’ve really, really enjoyed his performance. I love the way he plays, I love his character, I love the way he handles himself on the pitch,” the ex-Manchester United player continued.
“He’s powerful, he’s quick, he’s strong, he scores goals left foot, right foot. I think he’s more powerful than Bellingham. I think at the minute he’s scoring more goals than Jude Bellingham. He’s having more of an influence on the game than Jude Bellingham.
“Listen, I love Jude Bellingham. I’d give my right arm to have been the player he is, so I’m not disputing that. But I just love the way [Rogers] is playing at the minute. If he carries on playing the way he’s playing and, touch wood, he doesn’t get injured, I can’t understand how he wouldn’t start for England in the World Cup. I can’t understand it.”
Rogers’s England Record
Still only 23 years of age, Rogers came into the England squad as part of typical post-tournament changes in the wake of Euro 2024. He’s started six times, including four of the last five games while Bellingham has either been injured or out of favour.
To date, Rogers, with almost 40 England appearances under his belt across the various age-restricted categories, has 12 senior caps to his name. He’s scored once and assisted once.
Given that Cole Palmer is not enjoying a good 2025–26 because of injury issues, Rogers seems to be Bellingham’s closest competition for the No. 10 role, ahead of Eberechi Eze and Phil Foden.