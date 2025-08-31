Philadelphia Union Take Supporters Shield Lead in Gritty Win Over FC Cincinnati
When the Philadelphia Union announced their split from longtime head coach Jim Curtin last November, few would have guessed they would be the first Eastern Conference team to clinch a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs.
Yet, that’s exactly what they did Saturday night under first-year head coach Bradley Carnell, defeating the star-studded FC Cincinnati on the road 1–0 to secure a postseason berth, after playing with 10 men from the 60th minute onwards.
Bruno Damiani’s winning goal also helped extend their lead atop the MLS Supporters’ Shield standings to four points ahead of second-place San Diego FC.
“We don't change our game model when we play at home or away, we play to win games, and sometimes it goes in our favor and sometimes it doesn't,” Carnell said after the match. “I want the guys to make sure they have the ticket of freedom for me to go and defend and go forward, to play brave, and to do all the things in our philosophy.”
For the Union, it’s been a year of transition. Not only did they undergo a coaching change, but they’ve also found success despite a shuffling roster, having lost longtime star Daniel Gazdag to Columbus Crew in April, and dealing with travel and health issues involving star striker Tai Baribo.
However, Sporting Director Ernst Tanner addressed those challenges. To replace Gazdag’s offense, they added Milan Iloski after he starred at San Diego. and have seen the rapid development of 19-year-old goalkeeper Andrew Rick, who posted his seventh clean sheet of the season on Saturday.
“There’s been a lot of trust displayed over the course of the season, and then the away results will then start taking care of itself,” Carnell added.
“To be a winning team, you need to defend well away from home. And we’ve seen the environment we're in tonight. I don’t think this team needs to prove that they’re a good team anymore, I think we can see that now. We just have to keep putting ourselves, motivating ourselves, and finish off strong.”
Beating Cincinnati a “Real Statement”
To clinch against Cincinnati also comes with a certain gravitas and focus. While the Union have filled gaps and continued to rely on their defensive structure, and ability to set up Baribo and company higher up, Cincinnati has been a team of investment.
The two sides have exchanged spots at the top of the Supporters’ Shield and Eastern Conference tables this season, but Cincinnati splashed cash. $20 million and $12 million in transfer fees were paid to add Kévin Denkey and Evander respectively, and they further brought back Brenner on a loan from Udinese, after he starred for the club from 2021 to 2023.
The Union, meanwhile, have remained incredibly strategic. Not only have their stars shown up, but they’ve also built an outstanding defensive structure, led by veteran German fullback Kai Wagner and recent U.S. men’s national team call-up Nathan Harriel.
“It was a real statement for the MLS, two different styles, a real battle to the end. We had to dig deep,” Carnell added. “We had to suffer at the end of the game there. But credit to these boys, massive, to celebrate our clean sheet, the 11th one and Rick’s seventh one.“
Now up to 57 points in the table, the Union will wait two weeks before facing Vancouver Whitecaps FC in their next MLS match, while six players depart on international duty to represent the USMNT at senior and youth levels, as well as Israel and Haiti.
Once they’re back, though, the focus is clear—secure the Supporters’ Shield in their remaining five games, and set the tone for a lengthy fall and run to MLS Cup.
“The club’s goal is to be in the first four positions, but I think we are ready to win the Supporters’ Shield, and the feeling is to win that and to be the MLS champions,” said Damiani.