Photo of Lionel Messi’s Gnarly Ankle Injury in Argentina’s Copa Win Left Fans Stunned
Of all the memorable images from Sunday’s Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia, a photo of Lionel Messi’s ankle may stick with soccer fans for a rather unsettling reason.
In the second half of Argentina’s 1-0 win, Messi suffered a non-contact ankle injury while chasing a Colombia player. Messi was subbed off shortly after in the 64th minute and brought to tears as he watched the rest of what was likely his last Copa America game from the bench.
The 37-year-old superstar’s emotional moment quickly turned into a gnarly one as cameras panned downward to show the alarming severity of Messi’s injury.
Messi had previously suffered a brief injury scare when he was tackled by Colombia’s Santiago Arias in the 36th minute.
After his non-contact injury in the second half, though, his right ankle was visibly swollen and appeared to have ballooned to more than twice its size, eliciting plenty of reactions from concerned fans on social media.
Despite Messi’s injury, Argentina, aided by Lautaro Martinez’s thrilling extra-time winner, defeated Colombia to clinch a record-breaking 16th Copa America title.