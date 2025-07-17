‘We Have a Commitment’— Plans Revealed to Stage Barcelona Fixture in Miami
La Liga president Javier Tebas has confirmed that plans to stage a match in the United States remain on the cards, with Barcelona the most likely club to feature in the proposed fixture.
There have long been discussions over playing La Liga matches abroad, especially after the Supercopa de España was moved to Saudi Arabia in 2022. There were plans to play Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona in Miami last season but the idea was ultimately shelved following the floods that devastated the Valencian region last October and November.
But Tebas has revealed that La Liga still plan to stage a match in Miami in the future, with Barcelona preferred to Real Madrid for any potential clash due to their stronger relationship with the league—Los Blancos president Florentino Peréz doesn’t see eye to eye with Tebas.
“We have a commitment to play in Miami one day,” Tebas told ESPN (via Sport). “We’ve already talked about involving important teams, or seeing an Atlético de Madrid vs. Barcelona game. We’ll see what the schedule allows, but the idea is to bring a big club.
“It’s clear that, seeing the relationships with each other, the predisposition...it would be easier to win [over] Barça than Real Madrid.”
Tebas has previously spoken about how such a fixture could be implemented as quickly as the 2025–26 season. In April 2024, he revealed: “I don’t know when, but this time La Liga will play official games abroad. I think it could be from the 2025–26 season.
“An official game in the United States would strengthen our position in the North American market, which is the second [biggest] for La Liga after Spain.”
It remains to be seen whether or not it’s still feasible to stage a fixture in Miami as swiftly as 2025–26 given no official plans have been put in place, but it seems inevitable that the United States will host a La Liga match sooner rather than later.