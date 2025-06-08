Portugal 2–2 Spain (5–3 Pens): Player Ratings As Portugal Dethrone Spain As Nations League Champions
Portugal came from behind twice and defeated Spain in a penalty shootout in a thrilling UEFA Nations League final.
Spain struck first 21 minutes into the final. A quick one-two between Mikel Oyarzabal and Martín Zubimendi sent Spain running. The ball found its way to Lamine Yamal, who sent in a dangerous cross. Rúben Dias tried to clear it away, but after a few rebounds, the ball found its way back to Zubimendi, who passed it into an open net to give Spain the lead.
It took Portugal only five minutes to respond. Nuno Mendes entered the box at speed and fired a rocket of a low shot into the bottom corner to score his first ever international goal and tie the game. Just when it seemed the score would be level heading into halftime, Pedri slipped a perfect through ball for Oyarzabal to bury Spain's second in the 45th minute.
Portugal were the better side out of the tunnel, tilting the field in their favor and testing Spain's backline. Finally, their perseverance paid off, as a deflected cross found its way to Cristiano Ronaldo to volley in his side's equalizer a minute past the hour mark.
Both teams looked to find a winner but the game stayed level going into extra time, where exhaustion saw both teams start making some uncharacteristic mistakes in possession, leading to few clear scoring opportunities. After 30 extra minutes, no team could find a winner and the final went to a penalty shootout.
After seven perfect penalties to start the shootout, Álvaro Morata saw his kick saved by Diogo Costa. Rúben Neves stepped up with a chance to win the title and buried his penalty emphatically to give Portugal the win that makes them the first nation ever to win two Nations League titles.
Player ratings from the game below.
Portugal Player Ratings vs. Spain (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Rating (out of 10)
GK: Diogo Costa
6.7
RB: João Neves
4.8
CB: Rúben Dias
7.3
CB: Gonçalo Inácio
6
LB: Nuno Mendes
8.1
CM: Bernardo Silva
6.7
CM: Vitinha
7.5
RW: Francisco Conceição
6.2
AM: Bruno Fernandes
6.6
LW: Pedro Neto
7.3
ST: Cristiano Ronaldo
7.4
SUB: Nelson Semedo (46' for Neves)
6.7
SUB: Rúben Neves (46' for Conceição)
6.4
SUB: Renato Veiga (74' for Inácio)
6.1
SUB: Rafael Leão (74' for Silva)
6
SUB: Gonçalo Ramos (88' for Ronaldo)
5.8
SUB: Diogo Jota (106' for Neto)
6.3
Subs not used: José Sá (GK), Rui Silva (GK), António Silva, Diogo Dalot, João Félix, João Palhinha, Rodrigo Mora, Pedro Gonçalves, Francisco Trincão.
Spain Player Ratings vs. Portugal (4-3-3)
Position / Player
Rating (out of 10)
GK: Unai Simón
5.6
RB: Óscar Mingueza
6
CB: Robin Le Normand
6.8
CB: Dean Huijsen
6.8
LB: Marc Cucurella
7.3
CM: Martín Zubimendi
8.5
CM: Pedri
8.2
CM: Fabián Ruiz
7.1
RW: Lamine Yamal
7.2
LW: Nico Williams
6.8
ST: Mikel Oyarzabal
7.4
SUB: Mikel Merino (75' for Ruiz)
5.9
SUB: Isco (75' for Pedri)
6.6
SUB: Álex Baena (93' for Williams)
6.5
SUB: Pedro Porro (93' for Mingueza)
6.4
SUB: Yéremy Pino (106' for Yamal)
6.7
SUB: Álvaro Morata (111' for Oyarzabal)
N/A
Subs not used: Álex Remiro (GK), David Raya (GK), Alejandro Grimaldo, Dani Vivian, Pau Cubarsí, Dani Olmo, Fermín López, Gavi, Samu Aghehowa.