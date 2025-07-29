The Premier League’s 40 Best-Ever ‘Streets Won’t Forget’ Players
Winning as a team is always great, but sometimes it’s that flash of pure, unfiltered brilliance that truly steals the show—even if it only happens once in a blue moon.
In an era dominated by tactical buzzwords like gegenpressing, inside forwards, and half-spaces, football’s been missing a bit of that raw, jaw-dropping individual magic.
Enter the legends who live by one rule: entertain the crowd. The ones who “the streets won’t forget.”
So grab your white sock tape and a cold pint of Barclays—because we’ve ranked the 40 most-unforgettable Premier League mavericks. The flair players, the showstoppers, the cult heroes. The ones who made magic, mayhem, and memories, and who the streets most certainly won’t forget.
40. Rory Delap
Starting the list with perhaps the least typical ‘streets won't forget’ player in the running.
Rory Delap became a cult hero for one thing and one thing only: his absurdly long throw-ins. Genuinely no need for it. Bring them back.
39. Eidur Gudjohnsen
It might feel like a bit of a stretch including the Icelandic forward, but Eidur Gudjohnsen's Premier League CV more than earns him a spot.
He turned out for Bolton, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Stoke, racking up goals – including a ridiculous bicycle kick against Leeds in 2003. At Chelsea, he formed one of the Premier League’s best-nicknamed strike partnerships alongside Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink: Fire and Ice.
Cult hero status? Locked in.
38. Alvaro Negredo
The Spaniard only spent one season at Manchester City in 2013–14, but he made the stay an impactful one.
Showed up, bagged 23 goals in all competitions and didn’t score after January, then left as a fan favourite at the end of the season. Also nicknamed ‘beast’ among some fans, which further ticks the boxes.
37. Juninho
Truthfully, Juninho is probably too good to qualify for a list like this. Yep, too good at football to make a football list.
He’s still going in though, because his first stint with Middlesbrough in 1995 remains iconic to this day and earned him immediate club legend status. The Brazilian ripped it apart for the Teesiders.
36. Federico Macheda
Federico Macheda’s career will only be remembered for one goal.
The Manchester United youth product netted a stoppage-time stunner during the 2008–09 season against Villa on his senior debut—a goal that helped the Red Devils win the Premier League title ahead of rivals Liverpool.
It was the highlight of his career, despite him only being 17 at the time.
35. Pajtim Kasami
The Swiss midfielder largely goes under the radar, but met the threshold for ‘streets won't forget’ status with a serious effort.
Kasami scored one of the greatest volleys in Premier League history for Fulham against Crystal Palace in 2013, plucking a long ball out of the air with his chest and smashing it into the back of the net while moving away from goal.
Superb stuff.
34. Nani
Another probably too good to be in this list, but playing under the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo meant Nani was never truly appreciated.
Unapologetically skillful, loved a long shot and regularly used celebrations that would drive Sir Alex Ferguson up the wall at the thought of them causing injury. See also: plenty of white sock tape.
33. Papa Bouba Diop
Passing away in 2020 at just 42, nobody will forget Papa Bouba Diop’s Premier League legacy.
The Senegalese midfielder was always keen on a long shot and became a cult hero following stints with Fulham and Portsmouth. A foot like a traction engine.
32. Bafetimbi Gomis
Bafetimbi Gomis spent just three years at Swansea yet boasted one of the most famous celebrations in Premier League history.
After one of his fairly frequent goals for the Welsh side, the Frenchman would crawl on the floor like a lion in front of home or away supporters. A unique way to celebrate a strike, that’s for sure.
31. Maynor Figueroa
Maynor Figueroa earned cult hero status at Wigan between 2008 and 2013, often turning in performances that bordered on prime Paolo Maldini—especially given the chaos around him.
The Honduran was famed for his thunderous left foot, and in 2009, he etched his name into Premier League folklore with a jaw-dropping goal from inside his own half against Stoke.
Legend has it he only had three toes on that foot—just another layer to the myth and magic of one of the Latics’ most iconic figures.
30. Kevin-Prince Boateng
Kevin-Prince Boateng has turned out for some of the biggest clubs in world football, but before all that, he was a flop at Spurs and a one-season wonder at Portsmouth.
Though Pompey finished bottom of the Premier League in his only season at Fratton Park in 2009–10, Boateng lit up the midfield with silky feet and a thunderous shot. He also held his nerve to slot home a crucial penalty in the FA Cup semi-final, sending them to the final amidst full-blown financial meltdown.
From the chaos of Portsmouth to the glamour of Milan—the rest, as they say, is history.
29. Geovanni
The tricky Brazilian played for Manchester City right before their financial takeover and became a cult hero for bagging the only goal in a 1-0 win in the Manchester derby in 2007.
Moved to Hull the following season and absolutely tore the Premier League to shreds, and scored a ridiculous long range effort against Arsenal, before fading into absolute obscurity by 2010.
28. Manolo Gabbiadini
Nobody talks about how good Manolo Gabbiadini was for Southampton.
Built like a man mountain, the Italian forward was always the man for a goal in the big moments and bagged a brace at Wembley in a 3-2 League Cup final defeat to Manchester United in 2017. Departed as quickly as he arrived, which stopped him from ever being more than a highlight reel player.
27. Elano
Another Brazilian who had the ability to produce worldies, Elano particularly enjoyed the chance to fire a free-kick beyond the opposition goalkeeper.
Two years after he arrived at Man City, he left. But he will live long in the memory of the club's supporters and was one of the first stars at the Etihad.
26. John Carew
John Carew was a dynamo for Aston Villa during the late noughties, with the forward scoring ten or more goals in three consecutive seasons at the end of the decade.
One of the many players on the list to have donned the claret and blue of Villa, he is still much loved in the Midlands.
25. Amr Zaki
After shining for Egypt and in his home league, Amr Zaki arrived at Wigan on loan in 2008—and for a brief moment, he was unstoppable.
He hit the ground running, scoring on his debut and lighting up the early season with a flurry of goals, including a thunderous bicycle kick against Liverpool. Club chairman Dave Whelan even compared him to Alan Shearer.
But the magic didn’t last. A dip in form, questions over his professionalism, and a public lashing from Steve Bruce saw him swiftly return to Egypt.
A short-lived storm of brilliance, controversy, and chaos—all the ingredients of a true Premier League cult hero.
24. Graziano Pelle
Before Gabbiadini, there was Graziano Pelle—the original Italian heartthrob of the South Coast.
He tore up the Barclays for two seasons with Southampton, combining power, flair, and a knack for scoring screamers. Just as he was hitting his stride, the Chinese Super League swooped in with a payday too big to turn down in 2016.
He was as good at finding the net as he was devilishly handsome.
23. Youri Djorkaeff
Inconsistent? Sure. Difficult for managers to find his best position? Perhaps, but who’s bothered when you have a player as skilful as Youri Djorkaeff?
He spent two years with Bolton from 2002 to 2004 off the back of winning the World Cup and the Euros with France. In a strange mid-life crisis for Sam Allardyce, he built a side blessed with off the charts levels of flair that involved Djorkaeff.
Just go and watch his goals for the Wanderers, it’s the best thing you’ll do all week.
22. Sebastian Larsson
Sebastian Larsson had the kind of dead-ball ability that would’ve made David Beckham blush.
The Swede kept the Barclays alive in the late 2000s with his wicked set pieces, scoring three free-kicks in a single season for Birmingham in 2007. After joining Sunderland in 2011, he kept the wonder goals coming—if it wasn’t a screamer or a set piece, it probably wasn’t Larsson. Football could use a few more like him.
21. Allan Saint-Maximin
Allan Saint-Maximin only left the Premier League in 2023, but he’s already cemented his place as the archetypal ‘streets won’t forget’ baller.
At Newcastle, he was pure chaos and charisma—all vibes, stepovers, and dazzling dribbles, headband bouncing as he tore past defenders. Sure, his end product could be hit and miss, and even the Toon faithful got frustrated at times, but few players lit up St James’ Park quite like him.
20. Mark Viduka
Mark Viduka announced himself in English football with some fine goalscoring campaigns at Leeds United, continuing his impressive form after a move to Middlesbrough.
The Australian forward once scored four goals in a ridiculous 4–3 win over Liverpool during his days at Elland Road.
19. Hugo Rodallega
Another heroic name from Wigan's emphatic run in the Premier League before they came crashing down, Hugo Rodallega’s exploits put the club on the map in Colombia.
A right foot that belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame, Rodallega exclusively scored bangers for Wigan. It didn’t go so well following a transfer to Fulham, but we can look past that.
18. Pavel Pogrebnyak
Up there with one of the coolest names in the sport, ‘The Pog’ made a short but sweet, and instant, impact with Fulham that can never be forgotten.
Signed in January. Bagged on his debut. Bagged again. Oh, want three in three? Have a perfect hat-trick to make it five in three. January signings are a curse? Sure.
17. Yossi Benayoun
Yossi Benayoun may have played for several English clubs—West Ham, Chelsea, Arsenal, and QPR—but it’s his spell at Liverpool that truly stands out.
Under Rafa Benítez in the late 2000s, Benayoun was a unique force, delivering crucial goals and key performances despite not fitting the mold of a specialist in any one position.
16. Wilfried Bony
“Come on Wilfried Bony, score some goals for Swansea” quickly became the anthem of the Liberty Stadium as Bony tore defences apart and netted goals with effortless flair for a season and a half after joining from Vitesse in 2013.
But after his big-money move to Manchester City, Bony couldn’t recreate that magic. Injuries and a dip in form saw his star fade rapidly, culminating in a brief, forgettable return to Swansea before his career quietly wound down in Saudi Arabia.
15. Niko Kranjcar
Ah yes, the son Harry Redknapp never had.
Where there was a job opening available for Redknapp, there was a transfer for Kranjcar. The Croatian was versatile and a tidy hand for a few skills and the occasional long range stunner, winning the FA Cup with Portsmouth in 2008.
14. Andrey Arshavin
After starring at Euro 2008 and earning a move to Arsenal in what looked like a shrewd piece of business from Arsène Wenger, Andrey Arshavin never quite settled in North London.
But while consistency eluded him, moments of genius did not. He famously put four past Liverpool at Anfield in 2009, and scored a dramatic winner against Barcelona in the Champions League at the Emirates in 2011—flashes of brilliance that still linger in the memory.
13. Yannick Bolasie
Yannick Bolasie might not have lived up to expectations after his £25 million move to Everton in 2016, but that hardly matters, because at Crystal Palace, he was an absolute cheat code.
The winger played like the game was rigged in his favour, leaving defenders clutching their ankles after jaw-dropping flicks and tricks—including his infamous ‘Bolasie flick,’ a move so baffling even now, no one’s quite sure what actually happened.
12. Tugay
Blackburn legend Tugay is a proper throwback.
The long-haired Turkish international could play anywhere in midfield and gained a reputation for not scoring that often, but making it count when he did. Exclusively worldies only throughout the 2000s.
11. Roque Santa Cruz
Sticking with the Rovers, Roque Santa Cruz is one of football’s finest one season wonders.
After almost a decade on the books at Bayern Munich, Blackburn snapped up the Paraguayan who was an instant hit. Santa Cruz danced around defenders throughout the league and smashed home 19 goals and seven assists in the 2007–08 season.
It earned him a move to Manchester City, and he never put a campaign like that together again. Perfection.
10. Tony Yeboah
During his time at Leeds, Tony Yeboah became a cult hero at Elland Road thanks to his explosive shooting and unforgettable goals.
His fabled volley against Liverpool in the 1995–96 season was the Ghanaian’s defining moment of a short but unforgettable Premier League stint—a strike so fierce it seemed capable of tearing the net clean off.
9. Yakubu
“Feed the Yak, and he will score”—the iconic tagline that perfectly summed up Yakubu’s time in the Premier League.
Across spells with Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton (barring a brief dry spell), and finally Blackburn, the Nigerian striker was a relentless goal-getter, netting just shy of 100 Premier League goals. But he brought more than just numbers. Cheeky backheels, outrageous finishes, and that ever-present gleaming smile made him one of the league’s most lovable and entertaining figures.
8. Mousa Dembele
Mousa Dembele was arguably better than a ‘streets won't forget’ footballer, but his silky skills and effortless dribbling makes him a good fit for the category.
The Tottenham midfielder, who initially dazzled at Fulham, was a real game-changer for seven years in north London.
7. Demba Ba & Papiss Cisse
Okay, we’re cheating a bit, but the pair are strictly a package deal for their exploits at Newcastle.
Demba Ba and Papiss Cisse set the Premier League alight as a duo in 2011–12, scoring 29 goals between them to replace the departed Andy Carroll with ease. Endlessly fun and capable of doing absurd things, they’re the Hardy Boyz of the football world.
6. Jay-Jay Okocha
The man so good they named him twice.
Lining up with Djorkaeff at Bolton was Jay-Jay Okocha, who regularly made a mockery of defences in the Premier League during the 2000s and perhaps has the most entertaining highlight reel to watch of all.
Seriously, Sam Allardyce put that Bolton team together. Big Sam.
5. Michu
Michu walked so Erling Haaland could run—no, really.
Haaland has named Michu as one of his childhood idols, which speaks volumes about just how electric the Spaniard was during that unforgettable 2012–13 season with Swansea. Bagging 18 league goals and debuting his now-iconic ear-twist celebration, Michu took the Premier League by storm with his sharp finishing and swagger.
He never quite hit those heights again, but that one magical campaign has secured his place in Premier League folklore.
4. Morten Gamst Pedersen
When you saw the frosted tips, white sock tape and baggy Blackburn shirt stood over that dead ball, you knew it was over.
Blackburn love a cult hero player, and Morten Gamst Pedersen was exactly that. An icon of the Barclays, Pedersen wasn't always at the races, but when he was, that left foot was unstoppable.
3. Dimitri Payet
Dmitri Payet was just pure tekkers at West Ham. He did things with a football that should have been illegal.
The Frenchman was out of this world for the Irons in 2015–16 and no defender could stop him. It looked like he was destined to become the Premier League’s next big talent, but he instead moved back to Marseille in 2017 and never found those levels again.
2. Hatem Ben Arfa
Hatem Ben Arfa’s Newcastle career got off to a brutal start after a broken leg curtailed his debut season—but when he returned in 2011–12, he lit up the Premier League with unrivalled flair and audacity.
While thunderbolts and dazzling solo runs became his signature, one moment stands above the rest: that goal against Bolton in 2012. After a silky first touch that turned Sam Ricketts inside out, Ben Arfa slalomed through what felt like the entire team before calmly slotting home. It’s still one of the Premier League’s greatest ever solo goals.
1. Adel Taarabt
Adel Taarabt is the undisputed king of the streets.
His time at Queens Park Rangers will never be forgotten. The silky Moroccan was gliding through lines every week and brought an unapologetic level of skill to the Premier League. It fell apart post-QPR, but he somewhat found his feet again at Benfica later in his career.