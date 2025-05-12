Premier League Golden Boot Race: Top Scorers, Standings
The Premier League Golden Boot race is heating up as we head into the final two games of the season with stars from Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester City battling it out for the honor.
The Golden Boot is awarded to the top scorer each Premier League season with a storied history. Players like Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer, Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland have won multiple honors and are some of the most prolific forwards in the league's history.
Arsenal's Henry has won the award four times, most by any player, but Liverpool's talismanic Salah has the chance to match him this season.
Here's a look at the Premier League Golden Boot race heading into the final two games of the season.
Place
Player
Team
Goals
1st
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
28
2nd
Alexander Isak
Newcastle United
23
3rd
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
21
4th
Chris Wood
Nottingham Forest
20
T-5th
Bryan Mbeumo
Brentford
18
T-5th
Yoane Wissa
Brentford
18
Salah leads the pack with 28 goals over 36 games. His closest competitor is Newcastle United's Alexander Isak on 23. Last year's winner, Haaland, trails Salah by seven goals feeling the effects of an ankle injury that kept him out for six games during the run-in.
Most Premier League Golden Boots Won by a Player
Number of Awards
Player
Seasons
4
Thierry Henry
2001-02, 2003-04, 2004-05, 2005-06
3
Alan Shearer
1994-95, 1995-96, 1996-97
3
Harry Kane
2015-16, 2016-2017, 2020-21
3
Mohamed Salah
2017-18, 2018-19, 2021-22
*Michael Owen, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Didier Drogba, Robin van Persie and Erling Haaland have all won the award twice*
If Salah wins this year's award, he'll move into a tie with Thierry Henry for the most awards won by a single player. Henry and Alan Shearer are the only players to win three consecutive Golden Boot awards.
Most Premier League Golden Boots Won by Team
Club
Players
Total Awards
4
7
3
6
5
5
3
5
3
4
Salah is also chasing the Premier League assist record in his final two games of the season. He's currently on 18 assists, needing two more to match Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne's record of 20.