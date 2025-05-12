SI

Premier League Golden Boot Race: Top Scorers, Standings

The race for the Premier League's top scorer is winding down as stars from Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester City battle it out.

Max Mallow


Erling Haaland (left) won last season's award while Mohamed Salah (right) leads the charge this year. / IMAGO/Colorsport | NurPhoto

The Premier League Golden Boot race is heating up as we head into the final two games of the season with stars from Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester City battling it out for the honor.

The Golden Boot is awarded to the top scorer each Premier League season with a storied history. Players like Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer, Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland have won multiple honors and are some of the most prolific forwards in the league's history.

Arsenal's Henry has won the award four times, most by any player, but Liverpool's talismanic Salah has the chance to match him this season.

Here's a look at the Premier League Golden Boot race heading into the final two games of the season.

Premier League Golden Boot Race: Top Scorers, Standings

Place

Player

Team

Goals

1st

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

28

2nd

Alexander Isak

Newcastle United

23

3rd

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

21

4th

Chris Wood

Nottingham Forest

20

T-5th

Bryan Mbeumo

Brentford

18

T-5th

Yoane Wissa

Brentford

18

Salah leads the pack with 28 goals over 36 games. His closest competitor is Newcastle United's Alexander Isak on 23. Last year's winner, Haaland, trails Salah by seven goals feeling the effects of an ankle injury that kept him out for six games during the run-in.

Most Premier League Golden Boots Won by a Player

Number of Awards

Player

Seasons

4

Thierry Henry

2001-02, 2003-04, 2004-05, 2005-06

3

Alan Shearer

1994-95, 1995-96, 1996-97

3

Harry Kane

2015-16, 2016-2017, 2020-21

3

Mohamed Salah

2017-18, 2018-19, 2021-22

*Michael Owen, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Didier Drogba, Robin van Persie and Erling Haaland have all won the award twice*

If Salah wins this year's award, he'll move into a tie with Thierry Henry for the most awards won by a single player. Henry and Alan Shearer are the only players to win three consecutive Golden Boot awards.

Most Premier League Golden Boots Won by Team

Club

Players

Total Awards

Liverpool

4

7

Arsenal

3

6

Manchester United

5

5

Tottenham Hotspur

3

5

Chelsea

3

4

Salah is also chasing the Premier League assist record in his final two games of the season. He's currently on 18 assists, needing two more to match Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne's record of 20.

Max Mallow
MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an editor for Sports Illustrated Soccer. Somehow, he has just enough time every matchday to tweet when an Arsenal player scores a goal.

