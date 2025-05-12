Premier League Golden Glove Race: Most Clean Sheets, Standings
The Premier League Golden Glove race is tightly contested as two of the league's best goalkeepers battle it out on the final two matchdays of the season.
The Golden Glove is awarded each season to the goalkeeper who keeps the most clean sheets across 38 Premier League games. Matz Sels, Nottingham Forest's starting keeper, has been a major force in the club's push for European qualification this season. As such, he's in the driver's seat for the award this season facing stiff competition from Arsenal's David Raya. The Spaniard won the award last season, and could do so again if Forest stumble.
But, that would mean Arsenal need to finish strong as well.
Here's a look at the Premier League Golden Glove race after Matchday 36, the remaining games for goalkeepers in contention and a brief history of the award.
Premier League Golden Glove Standings
Place
Player
Team
Clean Sheets
1st
Matz Selz
Nottingham Forest
13
2nd
David Raya
Arsenal
12
3rd
Dean Henderson
Crystal Palace
11
4th
Jordan Pickford
Everton
10
5th*
Alisson
Liverpool
9
*Manchester United's Andre Onana and Manchester City's Ederson are tied with Alisson*
Selz and Forest have West Ham United away and Chelsea at home for their final two games of the season. Raya and Arsenal face Newcastle United at home before closing the season away to Southampton. While winning the award is a nice honor to commemorate a strong season, both players are focused on securing their clubs Champions League qualification first and foremost. Though, keeping a clean sheet will likely accomplish both goals at the same time.
If Forest keep a clean sheet next week and Arsenal do not, Selz will lock in the award. If both teams do not, then the award will be decided on the final day.
Dean Henderson at Crystal Palace is also still in contention, but needs Selz and Raya to slip up the rest of the way. If Palace keep two more clean sheets and Forest and Arsenal stumble, they could end up sharing the award. The last time players shared the award was the 2021-22 season with Ederson and Alisson both winning.
Jordan Pickford, Alisson, Ederson and others are already out of the running this season.
Last 5 Premier League Golden Glove Winners
Season
Winner(s)
Team
2023-24
David Raya
Arsenal
2022-23
David de Gea
Manchester United
2021-22
Alisson, Ederson
Liverpool, Manchester City
2020-21
Ederson
Manchester City
2019-20
Ederson
Manchester City
Most Premier League Golden Gloves Won by a Player
Golden Gloves
Player
Seasons
4
Petr Cech
2004-05, 2009-10, 2013-14, 2015-16
4
Joe Hart
2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2014-15
3
Ederson
2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22
3
Pepe Reina
2005-06, 2006-07, 2007-08
2
Alisson
2018-19, 2021-22
2
David de Gea
2017-18, 2022-23
Most Clean Sheets in a Premier League Season
When Petr Cech won his first Premier League Golden Glove during the 2004-05 season with Chelsea, he set a league record with 24 clean sheets.
Manchester United's Edwin van der Sar and Liverpool's Alisson have come closest to Cech's record with 21, but no player has matched Cech since.