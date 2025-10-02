Premier League Player, Manager of the Month: Full List of September 2025 Nominees
The Premier League have unveiled their shortlists for September’s Player and Manager of the Month awards.
There will be new winners for both awards as Everton’s Jack Grealish and Liverpool’s Arne Slot have not been given the chance to defend their respective crowns. Instead, five different clubs are battling it out for the two prizes.
September 2025 Premier League Player of the Month Nominees
- Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
- Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace)
- Yankuba Minteh (Brighton & Hove Albion)
- Robin Roefs (Sunderland)
- Granit Xhaka (Sunderland)
- Martín Zubimendi (Arsenal)
With a barnstorming total of five goals across September, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was the clear standout striker last month. He netted in big games against both Arsenal and Manchester United, and even added an assist for good measure.
Daichi Kamada has been one of the unsung heroes of Crystal Palace’s unfathomable form. Recruited as an attacking midfielder, the 29-year-old now lines up in a deeper role in a 3-4-2-1 setup, allowing him to flash an excellent blend of creativity and tough tackling.
Only Haaland contributed to more goals than Yankuba Minteh’s return of three last month, chipping in one in each of Brighton & Hove Albion’s three games. His performance in the 3–1 comeback win over Chelsea attracted particular praise.
Sunderland have been the surprise packages so far this season. September brought a run of three games without defeat for the newly promoted side, led by goalkeeper Robin Roefs and star midfield signing Granit Xhaka. The former recorded two clean sheets, while Xhaka set up each of Sunderland’s goals.
Rounding out the list is Arsenal midfielder Martín Zubimendi, who was given more freedom to get involved in attack following the injury to Martin Ødegaard. He was a surprise source of goals for the Gunners, including a glorious volleyed effort against Nottingham Forest.
Previous Winners
Winner
Club
Month
Jack Grealish
Everton
August
September 2025 Premier League Manager of the Month Nominees
- Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)
- Oliver Glasner (Crystal Palace)
- Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)
- Régis Le Bris (Sunderland)
Looking to claim his first prize of the season is Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who watched his side see off both Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United either side of a hard-fought draw with Man City which, according to the boss himself, left people all over the football world in awe.
Still boasting an unbeaten Premier League record, Crystal Palace continue to dazzle under Oliver Glasner, whose tactical excellence was on show as the Eagles handed Liverpool their first defeat of the campaign.
Pep Guardiola may still have some issues to address at Man City, but he has undoubtedly managed to get his side firing in front of goal again. Nine strikes across three games was comfortably more than any other side.
The only manager to remain from September’s shortlist is Régis Le Bris of Sunderland. The Black Cats ended the month sat in fifth in the Premier League standings, punching well above their weight after promotion from the Championship.
Previous Winners
Winner
Club
Month
Arne Slot
Liverpool
September