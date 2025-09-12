Premier League Player, Manager of the Month: August 2025 Winners Revealed
Everton winger Jack Grealish’s electric start to life on loan with the Toffees has seen him pick up his first Player of the Month award.
Grealish’s quest to reignite a career which stalled at Manchester City could hardly have enjoyed a better start. The 30-year-old showed flashes of the talent which earned him his £100 million ($135.6 million) switch to the Etihad in the first place, leading the Premier League for assists in August.
In his first two Premier League starts for Everton, Grealish contributed a total of four assists, setting up a pair of strikes in a 2–0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion before replicating that feat one week later to inspire a 3–2 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.
“First one,” a shell-shocked Grealish remarked as he was surprised by his award by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who insisted the victory was “fully deserved”.
August Player of the Month Nominees
- Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal)
- Hugo Ekitiké (Liverpool)
- Jack Grealish (Everton)
- Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace)
- Erling Haaland (Man City)
- João Pedro (Chelsea)
- Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth)
- Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)
Slot Wins Premier League Manager of the Month
Both awards are heading to Merseyside as Liverpool manager Arne Slot has fought off competition from Everton’s David Moyes to get his hands on the prize.
Last year’s Manager of the Season, Slot kept the good times rolling at the start of this season. Liverpool are the only unbeaten side in England’s top flight, overseeing victories over Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Arsenal to move out into an early lead in the standings.
Slot has been forced to tweak his approach this year after a record-breaking summer transfer window. While fans are eagerly awaiting the first appearance of new striker Alexander Isak, there has been plenty of success for fellow new face Hugo Ekitiké. Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong have all been added to the reigning champions as well.
It is the second time Slot has picked up the monthly prize, having first collected the award in November 2024.
August Manager of the Month Nominees
- Régis Le Bris (Sunderland)
- Enzo Maresca (Chelsea)
- David Moyes (Everton)
- Arne Slot (Liverpool)