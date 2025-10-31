SI

The Premier League Players Representing England at the FIFA U17 World Cup

England won the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2017, their only ever triumph in the competition.

Arsenal’s Jack Porter is among those involved. / Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The 2025 FIFA Under-17 World Cup kicks off at the beginning of November and England have named their squad for the 48-team tournament in Qatar.

The Young Lions, led by head coach Neil Ryan, will be aiming to win the competition for the second time in their history, with their previous triumph coming in India in 2017. For the 21-player group, it’s an opportunity to impress and secure silverware for their country.

Marc Guéhi, Morgan Gibbs-White, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Phil Foden were among those who started the 2017 final victory over Spain, with the latest crop of youngsters hoping to emulate their success in the coming years.

The majority of the squad are already playing in Premier League academies, offering them an immediate pathway to the summit of English football should they continue on their current trajectories.

How Many Premier League Players Appear in England U17 World Cup Squad?

Reggie Walsh
Reggie Walsh has already made his senior debut for Chelsea. / Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Only four members of Ryan’s 21-player squad don’t currently ply their trade for Premier League teams. Lyon forward Alejandro Rodríguez is the only starlet playing outside of England, while Louis Page, Dylan Moody and Igor Tyjon represent Leicester City, Southampton and Blackburn Rovers respectively in the Championship.

Liverpool are the only traditional ‘Big Six’ club without anybody travelling to Qatar, although Arsenal’s only player in the squad is starting goalkeeper Jack Porter. The 17-year-old made his Gunners senior debut in the Carabao Cup last season and is joined by West Ham United’s Lanre Awesu and the aforementioned Moody in the goalkeeping department.

Manchester United also have just the one representative, with Bendito Mantato, who can play at full back or further forward, making the cut. Brighton & Hove Albion’s Freddie Simmonds, Fulham’s Seth Ridgeon and Aston Villa’s Bradley Burrowes have also made the team.

London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur both have three players in the squad. Landon Emenalo, Reggie Walsh, who has already made his senior debut at club level, and Chizaram Ezenwata all feature for the Blues, while Jun’ai Byfield, Luca Williams-Barnett and Tynan Thomspon are all Spurs youth prospects.

Manchester City have more players travelling than any other team. Defenders Dante Headley and Kaden Braithwaite are joined by midfielder Harrison Miles and forward Reigan Heskey—the son of former Liverpool and Villa striker Emile Heskey.

England’s Squad for FIFA U17 World Cup

Player

Position

Club

Jack Porter

Goalkeeper

Arsenal

Lanre Awesu

Goalkeeper

West Ham United

Dylan Moody

Goalkeeper

Southampton

Dante Headley

Defender

Manchester City

Landon Emenalo

Defender

Chelsea

Jun’ai Byfield

Defender

Tottenham Hotspur

Freddie Simmonds

Defender

Brighton & Hove Albion

Kaden Braithwaite

Defender

Manchester City

Bendito Mantato

Defender

Manchester United

Harrison Miles

Midfielder

Manchester City

Seth Ridgeon

Midfielder

Fulham

Luca Williams-Barnett

Midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur

Reggie Walsh

Midfielder

Chelsea

Louis Page

Midfielder

Leicester City

Ryan McAidoo

Forward

Manchester City

Alejandro Rodríguez

Forward

Lyon

Tynan Thompson

Forward

Tottenham Hotspur

Bradley Burrowes

Forward

Aston Villa

Reigan Heskey

Forward

Manchester City

Igor Tyjon

Forward

Blackburn Rovers

Chizarem Ezenwata

Forward

Chelsea

Who Do England U17s Play at World Cup?

England have been drawn into Group E at the U17 World Cup and they will play opponents from across the world during the group stage. They begin by facing Venezuela on Nov. 4 and then clash with Haiti on Nov. 7. They finish up against Egypt, who are making their first appearance at the tournament since 1997, on Nov. 10.

England will be eager to make it to the knockout stage, with the round of 32 contested on Nov. 14 and 15. The final will take place at Khalifa International Stadium on Nov. 27.

