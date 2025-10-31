The Premier League Players Representing England at the FIFA U17 World Cup
The 2025 FIFA Under-17 World Cup kicks off at the beginning of November and England have named their squad for the 48-team tournament in Qatar.
The Young Lions, led by head coach Neil Ryan, will be aiming to win the competition for the second time in their history, with their previous triumph coming in India in 2017. For the 21-player group, it’s an opportunity to impress and secure silverware for their country.
Marc Guéhi, Morgan Gibbs-White, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Phil Foden were among those who started the 2017 final victory over Spain, with the latest crop of youngsters hoping to emulate their success in the coming years.
The majority of the squad are already playing in Premier League academies, offering them an immediate pathway to the summit of English football should they continue on their current trajectories.
How Many Premier League Players Appear in England U17 World Cup Squad?
Only four members of Ryan’s 21-player squad don’t currently ply their trade for Premier League teams. Lyon forward Alejandro Rodríguez is the only starlet playing outside of England, while Louis Page, Dylan Moody and Igor Tyjon represent Leicester City, Southampton and Blackburn Rovers respectively in the Championship.
Liverpool are the only traditional ‘Big Six’ club without anybody travelling to Qatar, although Arsenal’s only player in the squad is starting goalkeeper Jack Porter. The 17-year-old made his Gunners senior debut in the Carabao Cup last season and is joined by West Ham United’s Lanre Awesu and the aforementioned Moody in the goalkeeping department.
Manchester United also have just the one representative, with Bendito Mantato, who can play at full back or further forward, making the cut. Brighton & Hove Albion’s Freddie Simmonds, Fulham’s Seth Ridgeon and Aston Villa’s Bradley Burrowes have also made the team.
London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur both have three players in the squad. Landon Emenalo, Reggie Walsh, who has already made his senior debut at club level, and Chizaram Ezenwata all feature for the Blues, while Jun’ai Byfield, Luca Williams-Barnett and Tynan Thomspon are all Spurs youth prospects.
Manchester City have more players travelling than any other team. Defenders Dante Headley and Kaden Braithwaite are joined by midfielder Harrison Miles and forward Reigan Heskey—the son of former Liverpool and Villa striker Emile Heskey.
England’s Squad for FIFA U17 World Cup
Player
Position
Club
Jack Porter
Goalkeeper
Arsenal
Lanre Awesu
Goalkeeper
West Ham United
Dylan Moody
Goalkeeper
Southampton
Dante Headley
Defender
Manchester City
Landon Emenalo
Defender
Chelsea
Jun’ai Byfield
Defender
Tottenham Hotspur
Freddie Simmonds
Defender
Brighton & Hove Albion
Kaden Braithwaite
Defender
Manchester City
Bendito Mantato
Defender
Manchester United
Harrison Miles
Midfielder
Manchester City
Seth Ridgeon
Midfielder
Fulham
Luca Williams-Barnett
Midfielder
Tottenham Hotspur
Reggie Walsh
Midfielder
Chelsea
Louis Page
Midfielder
Leicester City
Ryan McAidoo
Forward
Manchester City
Alejandro Rodríguez
Forward
Lyon
Tynan Thompson
Forward
Tottenham Hotspur
Bradley Burrowes
Forward
Aston Villa
Reigan Heskey
Forward
Manchester City
Igor Tyjon
Forward
Blackburn Rovers
Chizarem Ezenwata
Forward
Chelsea
Who Do England U17s Play at World Cup?
England have been drawn into Group E at the U17 World Cup and they will play opponents from across the world during the group stage. They begin by facing Venezuela on Nov. 4 and then clash with Haiti on Nov. 7. They finish up against Egypt, who are making their first appearance at the tournament since 1997, on Nov. 10.
England will be eager to make it to the knockout stage, with the round of 32 contested on Nov. 14 and 15. The final will take place at Khalifa International Stadium on Nov. 27.