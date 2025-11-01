Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 10
The Carabao Cup fourth-round has supplied an extra bit of spice to Gameweek 10 of the 2025–26 Premier League season, which begins with a busy Saturday.
While Arsenal and Manchester City rolled in midweek, a much-changed Liverpool felt Crystal Palace’s wrath again, and Arne Slot will hope his team selection gamble pays dividends at Anfield on Saturday night.
Aston Villa’s trip to Merseyside may be the fixture that dominates the weekend’s narratives, but there’s also a London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea to enjoy and a chance for Bournemouth to record a statement victory at the Etihad in a prime time slot.
Here are Sports Illustrated’s predictions for the upcoming round of games.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leeds United
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Time: 3 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT
Fabian Hürzeler’s Seagulls have struggled to put a sustained run of form together at the start of 2025–26, and their Carabao Cup journey ended in the week following back-to-back 6–0 victories in the competition.
Brighton & Hove Albion are down in 13th, having failed to win back-to-back league games, but they’re back at home on Saturday and will fancy their chances of claiming successive wins in between their cup disappointment.
Leeds United didn’t need all that much to down a torrid West Ham United side last time out, and that was a victory they sorely needed after a winless run of three games. Daniel Farke’s side are physical and robust, with goalscoring not yet emerging as the issue that many thought would compromise their season.
Prediction: Brighton 3–1 Leeds
Burnley vs. Arsenal
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Time: 3 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT
Arsenal have emerged as the big favourites to win their first Premier League title in just over 20 years, having taken a four-point lead at the top of the table.
Mikel Arteta’s side are built around their sturdy defensive foundations, but their summer work has added more strings to their bow in possession. They’re a formidable force, and their trip to Burnley, while trickier than some may have thought on paper, has the makings of another mature and controlled performance which returns the desired result.
The Clarets could make life difficult for their impressive visitors, having won back-to-back games.
Prediction: Burnley 0–1 Arsenal
Crystal Palace vs. Brentford
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Time: 3 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT
Brentford have been superb for different reasons in their previous two outings. They wiped the floor with West Ham two gameweeks ago and subsequently dominated the champions in a 3–2 victory that flattered Liverpool.
The Bees and Crystal Palace sit atop the long throw-in table in a set piece predicated Premier League through nine weeks, so Saturday’s bout may not be the most thrilling of encounters.
Efficiency has been the name of the game for these two teams, with Crystal Palace emboldened by their midweek exploits at Anfield.
Prediction: Crystal Palace 2–1 Brentford
Fulham vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Time: 3 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT
This is a huge game for both managers.
After barely bypassing Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup, there’s a sense that Craven Cottage could turn hostile if Fulham fail to beat the winless Wolverhampton Wanderers. Marco Silva’s side have lost four in a row, and a fifth would be disastrous.
Wolves are bottom of the pile with a measly two points, but their fight hasn’t been sapped yet. Even after a heartbreaking defeat to Burnley last Sunday, Vítor Pereira’s men rallied when 3–0 behind to Chelsea on Wednesday night. They were eventually beaten 4–3, and, ultimately, it’s a lack of quality (and some misfortune) which has been their undoing so far this season.
Prediction: Fulham 2–0 Wolves
Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
After winning at Anfield for the first time since 2016 and beating Brighton at home for the first time since 2022, Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United will now have to prove they can bypass a stubborn defensive block.
Success in transition and a more direct approach in possession have helped spark United’s recent upsurge, which also includes a 2–0 win over Sunderland. Their new signings are purring, and spirits are high in the Red Devils camp.
However, Forest have previously had success against Amorim’s United when surrendering territory and wreaking havoc on the counter. It’s an approach new manager Sean Dyche will surely take on Saturday afternoon.
Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1–2 Man Utd
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Time: 5.30 p.m. GMT / 1.30 p.m. ET / 10.30 a.m. PT
Chelsea have dominated the head-to-head duel with Tottenham Hotspur since the Premier League’s inauguration, and they’ve won on all but two of their visits to Spurs’ stunning ground.
However, Enzo Maresca’s Blues are currently vulnerable. There are concerns defensively, and the manager’s comments regarding his team’s struggles against back threes will prick the ears of Thomas Frank, whose adaptability hasn’t quite yet come to the fore in north London, but could do so here.
The hosts are managing their first injury crisis of the season, and momentum will swing in the visitors’ favour if they’re unable to recall a couple of significant names to their matchday squad. Still, this one has the makings of a fun back-and-forth contest, which could go either way.
Prediction: Tottenham 2–2 Chelsea
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT
A 13-point swing over five weeks means Liverpool and Aston Villa head into their significant duel this weekend level on points.
Out-thought and fought and Brentford last weekend, Slot opted to sacrifice their Carabao Cup tie with Palace in order to prepare for Villa’s visit. Unai Emery’s side are on a roll despite losing to the Go Ahead Eagles in the Europa League, and they continued their excellent home record against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City last weekend.
They’ll boast full confidence of prevailing at an angsty Anfield here, with the Reds absolutely desperate. Their remarkable slump has seen them lose six of the previous seven in all competitions. The champions haven’t won a Premier League game since September 20.
Prediction: Liverpool 2–1 Aston Villa
West Ham United vs. Newcastle
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 2
- Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
West Ham United are wretched. Supporters have long pivoted to apathy, and many have accepted that their side, given the impressive starts made by the three newly promoted clubs, will be involved in a relegation scrap this season.
After parting ways with Graham Potter, West Ham have now got to stand by Nuno Espírito Santo. However, the Portuguese hasn’t got the players at his disposal to successfully play the football that was so effective at the City Ground.
His reign has started without a win in four, and their recent performances suggest that even a Newcastle United side that doesn’t travel particularly well with have their way with the hosts on Sunday.
Prediction: Aston Villa 1–3 Man City
Man City vs. Bournemouth
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 2
- Time: 4.30 p.m. GMT / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT
Kevin De Bruyne enjoyed the perfect Etihad farewell when Bournemouth last faced Guardiola’s side, with a 3–1 win for the hosts making sure of their place in this season’s Champions League.
The Cherries were projected to dip in 2025–26 after losing key personnel in the summer, but Andoni Iraola’s coaching has thrust the south coasters into second place through nine games. They’re now searching for a statement victory at the home of the once-perennial Premier League champions.
City got back on track in the week against Championship outfit Swansea City, and they should have Erling Haaland fresh for Bournemouth’s visit. Iraola’s men can hurt the Cityzens, and Sunday’s bout should be a cracking affair.
Prediction: Man City 2–1 Bournemouth
Sunderland vs Everton
- Date: Monday, Nov. 3
- Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Gameweek 10 concludes with an intriguing affair under the lights, as David Moyes returns to the Stadium of Light for the first time since his unsuccessful spell as manager of Sunderland drew to a close in 2017.
Incumbent Régis Le Bris has got the Black Cats purring, with a 2–1 win at Chelsea last weekend lifting them up to fourth in the table. Astute coaching and excellent recruitment over the summer means Sunderland are poised to avoid relegation with some comfort. Their home record has been close to perfect, too.
Everton will know they’re in for a battle on Wearside, but the Toffees are a good outfit that are capable of weathering a few storms. This should be a very competitive fixture.
Prediction: Sunderland 1–1 Everton
