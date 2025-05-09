Premier League Predictions: Newcastle vs. Chelsea, Liverpool vs. Arsenal Headline Gameweek 36
A memorable week of European semi-finals are in the books, and it's now full steam ahead with the remaining Premier League fixtures.
While Arsenal crashed out in Paris, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Chelsea will all vie for continental glory at the end of the month.
We've long known the champions and those succumbing to the second tier, but the fights for Champions League and Conference League football remain fierce. With just three games to go, that's where the pressure points are, and a significant weekend of action lies ahead.
Here are Sports Illustrated's predictions for Gameweek 36 of the 2024-25 Premier League.
Saturday, May 10
There's no early kick-off to enjoy on Saturday, with four games starting simultaneously to get the gameweek underway.
Fulham are one of four teams hopeful of finishing eighth and thus qualifying for the Conference League, and they could do with a swift return to winning ways when Everton visit Craven Cottage. The Cottagers have stuttered over the past month, while the Toffees have won just once since mid-February.
Brentford's excellent run of form has thrust them into Conference League contention and a first-ever appearance in a UEFA club competition. They've won three on the bounce and have a great chance of extending their run to four when they visit Ipswich Town. The Tractor Boys are down but showed at Everton last week that their tools haven't yet been downed.
Southampton will join Ipswich in the Championship next season, and they still need a point to eclipse Derby County's record-low Premier League points tally of 11. The Saints squandered their best chance to do so last week at Leicester, and they're unlikely to notch the point they require when Manchester City visit St. Mary's. The Cityzens will move level on points with Arsenal in second should they beat the league's bottom dwellers on Saturday.
City edged past Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out, ending Wolves' six-game winning run which helped them steer well clear of the drop zone. Now 13th, Vitor Pereira's side are looking to return to the winners column when Brighton visit Molineux. The Seagulls have picked up four points from their last two games to bolster their chances of finishing eighth.
The final Conference League hopeful, Bournemouth, round off the day's action by welcoming Aston Villa down the south coast. The Cherries claimed their first-ever win at the Emirates last week to finish the weekend in eighth, and now they're tasked with beating top-five contenders Aston Villa. The Villans' win over Fulham last week was huge, but they remain three points adrift of Chelsea in fifth.
Kick-off time
Fixture
Prediction
10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. BST
Fulham vs Everton
1-1
10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. BST
Ipswich vs Brentford
1-3
10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. BST
Southampton vs Man City
0-3
10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. BST
Wolves vs Brighton
2-2
12.30 p.m ET/5.30 p.m BST
Bournemouth vs Aston Villa
2-1
Sunday, May 11
While Saturday could prove decisive in the Conference League hunt, Sunday may well be a significant day in the top-five race.
Primarily because two direct rivals are facing off at St. James' Park, with Newcastle taking on a Chelsea team that downed champions Liverpool last weekend. The Blues, as a result, are level on points with their upcoming opponents, who dropped points at Brighton last time out.
Nottingham Forest will be watching on hoping for a draw on Tyneside, as they take on Leicester in one of three games getting underway at 2.15 p.m (BST). Forest dropped more points at Crystal Palace on Monday, but they could end the weekend in fourth should the spoils be shared at Sunday lunchtime. Leicester did win a game of football last weekend and should be buoyed by Forest's recent indifference.
The Europa League finalists are also in action, as Spurs welcome Crystal Palace to N17 and Man Utd host fellow strugglers West Ham. Both Spurs and United are set to be heavily rotated for their upcoming domestic clashes, and either of them could finish the weekend in 17th.
To wrap up Gameweek 36, champions Liverpool will first receive a guard of honour from Arsenal before the two teams compete in what's close to a dead rubber. Still, the visitors could do with a positive result to absolutely guarantee Champions League football next season and keep Man City at bay. The Reds, meanwhile, will be keen to put on a show in front of their supporters after limping to a 3-1 defeat at Chelsea last week.
Kick-off time
Fixture
Prediction
7 a.m. ET/noon BST
Newcastle vs Chelsea
2-1
9:15 a.m. ET/2:15 p.m. BST
Man Utd vs West Ham
1-0
9:15 a.m. ET/2:15 p.m. BST
Nottingham Forest vs Leicester
2-0
9:15 a.m. ET/2:15 p.m. BST
Tottenham vs Crystal Palace
1-1
11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. BST
Liverpool vs Arsenal
2-1