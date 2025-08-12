‘Best Club in the World’—Premier League Star Joins PSG in €67 Million Transfer
Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of center back Illia Zabarnyi from Bournemouth.
The Cherries have now lost three members of last season’s starting defense. Dean Huijsen moved to Real Madrid for €58 million ($67.4 million) before left back Milos Kerkez made the move to Liverpool for €46 million.
Zabarnyi has now followed his former teammates out the exit door, sealing a move to European champions PSG in a deal worth €67 million.
The Ukraine international has inked a five-year contract with PSG, becoming the club’s second senior signing of the summer.
“I am very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain, the best club in the world, with the best project,” Zabarnyi said. “I am here to give everything I have on the pitch and I am looking forward to making my debut and discovering the supporters.”
Club president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi added: “We are delighted to continue strengthening our collective with the signing of Illia Zabarnyi. Illia is a talented international player and a great professional—he will make a major contribution to everything we are building over the long term at Paris Saint-Germain.”
Luis Enrique has responded to PSG’s disappointing defeat to Chelsea in the Club World Cup final by bolstering his defense. In goal, Lucas Chevalier has arrived from Lille and is expected to take the place of Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has been frozen out amid a lack of progress in talks over his expiring contract.
Zabarnyi joins a stacked center back group which already included the star duo of Marquinhos and Willian Pacho. 21-year-old Lucas Beraldo and the experienced Presnel Kimpembe round out the options available to Enrique.