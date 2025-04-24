Premier League Winners by Year: Clubs, Stats, and Historic Moments
Since the Premier League’s first season in 1992-93, a select group of clubs have etched their names into English soccer history by finishing top of the table.
From Manchester United's early dominance under Sir Alex Ferguson to the modern-day reign of Manchester City, and from Arsenal’s “Invincibles” to Leicester City’s fairytale triumph, each title-winning campaign has added a unique chapter to the league’s story.
Below, we've compiled a year-by-year breakdown of every Premier League champion—complete with key stats, final points tallies, the managers who masterminded the triumphs, and why some of those seasons were truly historic.
Timeline of Premier League Champions
Season
Champion
1992-93
Manchester United
1993-94
Manchester United
1994-95
Blackburn Rovers
1995-96
Manchester United
1996-97
Manchester United
1997-98
Arsenal
1998-99
Manchester United
1999-00
Manchester United
2000-01
Manchester United
2001-02
Arsenal
2002-03
Manchester United
2003-04
Arsenal
2004-05
Chelsea
2005-06
Chelsea
2006-07
Manchester United
2007-08
Manchester United
2008-09
Manchester United
2009-10
Chelsea
2010-11
Manchester United
2011-12
Manchester City
2012-13
Manchester United
2013-14
Manchester City
2014-15
Chelsea
2015-16
Leicester City
2016-17
Chelsea
2017-18
Manchester City
2018-19
Manchester City
2019-20
Liverpool
2020-21
Manchester City
2021-22
Manchester City
2022-23
Manchester City
2023-24
Manchester City
Most Successful Clubs in Premier League History
Manchester United remains the Premier League’s most successful club by some distance, having lifted the trophy 13 times. Their dominance included two separate runs of three consecutive titles—first from 1998 to 2001, and again from 2006 to 2009.
However, the club hasn’t claimed the crown since 2012-13, the final season of Sir Alex Ferguson’s legendary 26-year tenure. In the years since, it’s been Manchester City that has taken control, particularly under Pep Guardiola, who took over in 2016. Chelsea has also added a couple of titles to its tally in that time.
Below, we break down the full list of Premier League title winners, along with the all-time table based on total points accumulated since the league’s inception.
Teams with the Most Premier League Titles
Team
Premier League Titles
Manchester United
13
Manchester City
8
Chelsea
5
Arsenal
3
Liverpool
1
Blackburn Rovers
1
Leicester City
1
All-Time Premier League Points Table
Rank
Team
All-Time Points Total
1.
Manchester United
2,539
2.
Arsenal
2,381
3.
Liverpool
2,337
4.
Chelsea
2,302
5.
Tottenham Hotspur
1,950
6.
Manchester City
1,870
7.
Everton
1,688
8.
Newcastle United
1,600
9.
Aston Villa
1,544
10.
West Ham United
1,386
Record-Breaking Seasons
Throughout Premier League history, several clubs have delivered remarkable, record-breaking campaigns.
Manchester City hold the record for the highest points total in a single season, amassing a century (100 points) in 2017-18 under Pep Guardiola. That same season, they also set the benchmark for most goals scored in a campaign, netting a staggering 106 times.
City and Liverpool jointly hold the record for most wins in a season with 32. City reached the mark in both 2017-18 and 2018-19, while Liverpool matched it during their title-winning 2019-20 campaign.
Arguably the most iconic achievement, however, belongs to Arsenal. In 2003-04, the Gunners completed an entire Premier League season unbeaten—still the only team to ever do so—earning them the nickname "The Invincibles."
Underdog Stories and Surprise Winners
There have been two truly iconic underdog stories in Premier League history.
The first came in the 1994-95 season when Blackburn Rovers, managed by the legendary Kenny Dalglish and spearheaded by the prolific strike duo of Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton—nicknamed "SAS"—did the unthinkable, halting Manchester United's bid for a third consecutive title in dramatic fashion.
Heading into the final day, everything was still to play for. Blackburn lost 2-1 to Liverpool, meaning United only needed a win against West Ham to snatch the crown. But Sir Alex Ferguson’s side slipped up too, drawing 1-1 at Upton Park, which handed Blackburn the title by a single point.
The second, and perhaps even more astonishing, came in 2015-16, when Leicester City defied 5000-1 odds to win the league under the guidance of Claudio “The Tinkerman” Ranieri. Having narrowly avoided relegation the season before, the Foxes stunned the footballing world, finishing a full 10 points clear of second-placed Arsenal.
What made Leicester’s triumph even more incredible was the makeup of their squad—a mix of unheralded talents like N’Golo Kanté and Riyad Mahrez, lower-league journeymen like Jamie Vardy, and experienced but overlooked Premier League veterans such as Robert Huth and Danny Simpson. It was a true soccer fairytale, and one that may never be replicated.
Managers Behind the Titles
By a considerable margin, the most successful manager in Premier League history is Sir Alex Ferguson, who led Manchester United to all 13 of their titles. His first came in the league’s inaugural 1992-93 season, and his last arrived in 2012-13—the final campaign of his legendary tenure.
Pep Guardiola sits second on the all-time list with six titles, all achieved within just nine seasons at Manchester City—a remarkable return, even if he remains some way behind Sir Alex in the overall count.
Beyond Ferguson and Guardiola, no manager has lifted the Premier League trophy more than three times. In fact, only 11 managers have ever won it at all—with that number set to rise to 12 in the near future.
Managers with the Most Premier League Titles
Manager
Premier League Titles
Club
Sir Alex Ferguson
13 (1992-93, 1993-94, 1995-96, 1996-97, 1998-99, 1999-2000, 2000-01, 2002-03, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2012-13)
Manchester United
Pep Guardiola
6 (2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24)
Manchester City
Arsène Wenger
3 (1997-98, 2001-02, 2003-04)
Arsenal
José Mourinho
3 (2004-05, 2005-06, 2014-15)
Chelsea
Antonio Conte
1 (2016-17)
Chelsea
Carlo Ancelotti
1 (2009-10)
Chelsea
Claudio Ranieri
1 (2015-16)
Leicester City
Jürgen Klopp
1 (2019-20)
Liverpool
Kenny Dalglish
1 (1994-95)
Blackburn Rovers
Manuel Pellegrini
1 (2013-14)
Manchester City
Roberto Mancini
1 (2011-12)
Manchester City
How Many Points Does It Take to Win the Premier League?
While the number of points needed to win the Premier League can vary significantly from season to season—ranging from teams surpassing 95 points to others clinching the title with fewer than 80—there is a clear average benchmark.
Historically, champions tend to finish with an average of 87.8 points, giving aspiring title contenders a solid target to aim for.