President Trump Gives Cristiano Ronaldo Unexpected Credit During White House Visit
President Donald Trump thanked Cristiano Ronaldo for his visit to the White House on Tuesday, joking that his son would now respect him “a little bit more” given his affection for the world soccer star.
Quite why Al Nassr’s captain was in Washington D.C. at all was never officially outlined, although it pointedly coincided with a reception for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The de-facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, whose national investment fund has a majority stake in Al Nassr, has been described by Ronaldo as his “boss.”
Bin Salman was welcomed up on stage during a visit to discuss “mutual investment” between Saudi Arabia and the United States. Ronaldo was not involved in those high-profile talks and remained seated throughout the evening’s black-tie event in a central table next to a Saudi delegate. However, the Portuguese icon did get a shoutout from the 45th and 47th President from his lectern.
“My son is a big fan of Ronaldo—wherever Ronaldo is, here,” Trump said, sparking a squall of applause from the present guests. “And Barron got to meet him, and I think he respects his father a little bit more now, just the fact that I introduced you.
“So, I just want to thank you both for being here.”
Barron Trump is known to be a keen soccer fan. Towering above his father and most other people at 6'9", Trump Jr. previously played for D.C. United’s academy at a time when he overlapped with Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney.
During a Christmas party at the White House in 2018, Rooney also met with the Trump camp. “He [Donald] asked me to give his son some football lessons,” the former England captain recalled.
Rooney’s wife Coleen also remembered the event: “So we walked in and we got to get the official photograph taken in front of the Christmas tree and stuff. So Donald Trump said to his son, ‘See? Told ya, all the soccer players get the good-looking girls.’ And I told my mum. I was like, ‘Dirty bastard.’”
Cristiano Ronaldo: The Ambassador
Portugal national team manager Roberto Martínez was firmly in favor of his captain’s appearance at the White House, tipping the former Real Madrid star to serve as a fitting figurehead for the nation.
“Cristiano, whatever his job or club, represents the national team and also the Portuguese people, wherever he is,” Martínez told CNN Portugal. “So, for us, it’s good news and I strongly believe in what Cristiano can do as an ambassador and help with his example, not only in soccer.”
Ahead of the visit, Ronaldo had already revealed his desire to hold court with Trump. “He is one of the guys I wish to meet to sit and have a nice talk,” the 40-year-old told Piers Morgan earlier this month. “I wish one day to meet him because he is one of the guys who can make things happen and I like people like that.”