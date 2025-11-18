Why Is Cristiano Ronaldo at the White House?
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to pay a visit to the White House on Tuesday afternoon, the same day U.S. President Donald Trump is hosting the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner established ties with the Saudi Crown Prince once he left Manchester United to join Al Nassr in 2023. Ronaldo has since become the face of the Saudi Pro League, most recently extending his stay in Riyadh with a two-year contract extension.
Bin Salman, who Ronaldo referred to as his “boss” in his interview with Piers Morgan, is returning to the United States for the first time in seven years to discuss the Abraham Accords and international relations inside the Oval Office, per The Athletic.
The Saudi Crown Prince and President Trump are also expected to discuss “mutual investment” between Saudi Arabia and the United States.
It is unclear what role Ronaldo will play in the day’s affairs, but the 40-year-old’s presence in Washington D.C. is just a precursor of what’s to come. The Real Madrid legend is expected to be back on U.S. soil in March to lead Portugal against the U.S. men's national team in an international friendly.
Ronaldo will also take center stage for the defending UEFA Nations League champions at next summer’s World Cup, set to unfold across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Ronaldo: Trump Can ‘Change the World’
Ronaldo has openly admired President Trump, most recently in his tell-all interview with Morgan.
“[President Trump] is one of the guys who can help to change the world. One of the most important guys is the U.S. President,” the Al Nassr captain said.
“He is one of the guys I wish to meet to sit and have a nice talk. If it is here, or in the U.S., wherever he wants. I know he was here in Saudi with our boss MBS. I wish one day to meet him because he is one of the guys who can make things happen and I like people like that.”
Just two weeks after Ronaldo made his grand display of support for President Trump, he is expected to be at the White House.