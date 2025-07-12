Preston vs. Liverpool: How to Watch Friendly on TV, Diogo Jota Tributes, Wirtz Debut
Liverpool will play their first fixture since the tragic passing of Diogo Jota on Sunday afternoon when they visit Preston North End in a friendly.
The Reds decided to go ahead with the pre-planned fixture against the Championship side despite the devastating recent passing of Jota and his brother André Silva, with the weekend’s match offering the club the opportunity to commemorate them with a range of heartfelt tributes.
The Premier League champions have confirmed that both clubs will wear black armbands at Deepdale, while Preston will also lay a wreath in front of away supporters. There will be a special commemorative matchday programme free to ticket holders, a rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and minute’s silence prior to kick-off, and various digital tributes to the brothers.
Preston have requested that all match-going supporters take their seats by 2:45 p.m. to allow the tributes to take place uninterrupted.
Here is how to watch Preston vs. Liverpool and full details of the game.
What Time Does Preston vs. Liverpool Kick Off?
- Location: Preston, England
- Venue: Deepdale
- Date: Sunday, July 13
- Kick-off time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
How to Watch Preston vs. Liverpool on TV and Live Stream
The friendly will be shown on free-to-air TV in the United Kingdom with ITV broadcasting the fixture, and coverage will commence ten minutes before kick-off—as was planned before Jota’s passing. The match will also be available to stream on All Red Video for supporters across the world.
Pre-match build-up will be shown live on Liverpool’s social media channels.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
ITV 1, ITVX, STV, STV Player, UTV, All Red Video
United States
All Red Video
Canada
All Red Video
Mexico
All Red Video
Liverpool Team News, Predicted Lineup vs. Preston
Liverpool manager Arne Slot will have the opportunity to take a first competitive look at summer signings Giorgi Mamardashvili, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz, should he wish to.
Mohamed Salah is also in line to feature at Deepdale, with Conor Bradley also set for a runout at right-back following the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid.
Liverpool’s Pre-Season Schedule
It promises to be an immensely challenging pre-season for Liverpool’s staff and players following Jota’s death. After Sunday’s friendly with Preston, the Reds have four more games before the 2025–26 season begins.
Liverpool travel to Asia for friendlies against AC Milan and Yokohoma F. Marinos in late July, before returning to Anfield for back-to-back meetings with Athletic Club on August 4.
Liverpool’s final pre-season match will be England’s traditional curtain-raiser: the Community Shield. The Reds face surprise FA Cup winners Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium on August 10.