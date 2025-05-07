PSG 2–1 Arsenal: Champions League Player Ratings As Ligue 1 Champions Head to Final
Paris Saint-Germain are heading to the UEFA Champions League final after defeating Arsenal 3–1 on aggregate in the semifinals.
Arsenal were on top from kickoff, testing Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian keeper made two crucial saves to deny Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Ødegaard as they peppered the box with long throw-ins and corners. Yet, they still couldn't find the breakthrough goal.
Fabián Ruiz opened the scoring off a set piece in the first half with a wicked volley from the edge of the box. PSG cleverly backed off an in-swinging ball which Thomas Partey tried to head clear. Ruiz collected the ball and rifled the ball past David Raya at his near post.
PSG were happy to defend and suffocate Arsenal in midfield and defense without the ball and attack on the counter. Midway through the second half, fans in the stadium and watching around the world thought the referee was heading to the monitor to potentially award Arsenal a penalty lifeline. Instead, it was reviewing a handball on Myles Lewis-Skelly that gave PSG a chance from the spot. Vitinha's penalty was poor which Raya saved. But, Achraf Hakimi bailed out his midfielder a couple minutes later with a deadly right-footed strike.
Bukayo Saka pulled one back for the visitors and had a golden opportunity to score a second and put PSG under some real pressure, but Saka rifled it over the bar. PSG closed down shop for the rest of the game and emerged victorious. A well-deserved win over 180 minutes.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. PSG (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Players
Ratings
GK: David Raya
8.5/10
RB: Jurrien Timber
6.7/10
CB: William Saliba
5.7/10
CB: Jakub Kiwior
6.2/10
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly
5.5/10
CM: Martin Odegaard
6.4/10
CM: Thomas Partey
6.9/10
CM: Declan Rice
6.1/10
RW: Bukayo Saka
7.8/10
ST: Mikel Merino
5.6/10
LW: Gabriel Martinelli
6.5/10
SUB: Riccardo Calafiori (68' for Lewis-Skelly)
6.5/10
SUB: Leandro Trossard (69' for Martinelli)
6.5/10
SUB: Ben White (83' for Timber)
N/A
PSG Player Ratings vs. Arsenal (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Players
Ratings
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma
8.1/10
RB: Achraf Hakimi
8.3/10
CB: Marquinhos
6.4/10
CB: Willian Pacho
7.3/10
LB: Nuno Mendes
7.0/10
CM: Fabián Ruiz
8.5/10
CM: Vitinha
7.1/10
CM: Joao Neves
7.4/10
RW: Bradley Barcola
6.9/10
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
6.9/10
ST: Desire Doue
7.2/10
SUB: Ousmane Dembele (70' for Barcola)
7.0/10
SUB: Lucas Hernandez (74' for Doue)
6.5/10
SUB: Goncalo Ramos (88' for Mendes)
N/A